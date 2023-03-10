CaddyTalk Cube Rangefinder Review
Joel Tadman tests the Cube rangefinder, a unit that boasts a feature unique to the category that should save users time. But does it work?
A supremely accurate rangefinder that provides genuine wow factor with its unique styling and cutting-edge features. There’s nothing else like it, you’ll be blown away by the experience.
As a golfer that has tested dozens of the best golf rangefinders over the last few years, only very infrequently am I bowled over by the user experience. But I certainly was when testing the CaddyTalk Cube. This rangefinder offers something very unique to the category, featuring technology that solves common problems golfers face while being incredibly accurate in the process. More on that later.
CaddyTalk Cub carry case
First impressions - the Cube comes in an excessively large, premium box that includes a luxurious carry case with magnetic closure tab and suede-like inner lining, a micro USB charging cable and cleaning cloth. The Cube device itself is notably lightweight (140g) and compact versus most other rangefinders plus it’s very boxy and industrial in its looks - cuboid in shape with a metallic frame and plenty of small screws visible. To hide all this and provide a tackier surface to grip when in use, you can purchase a silicone cover in various colors for £17.50, which I’d probably recommend doing. But even without it, the Cube is perfectly easy to hold and even with the Mode button located on the bottom, I didn’t accidentally press it once.
The Cube shares many features with its sister model, the Minimi rangefinder (aside from its size), including Magic Slope, which applies the concept of ballistics to improve accuracy over conventional slope golf rangefinders and e-Slope, which takes into account the environmental factors of temperature, altitude and humidity. It also has the Pin Finder feature, which displays the shorter distance when you hold the measurement button and attempt to find the flag from a busy background (it vibrates to let you know too). But the Cube goes a step or two further with its clever Caddy Mode that incorporates three dimensional measuring.
Picture the scene - you’re at your cart waiting for your buddy to hit but you can’t get your yardage because if you went to your ball 30 yards down the fairway would be in the way of their shot. So you have to wait in order to get the distance and pull the right club. But with the CaddyTalk Cube, you’re able to shoot your ball from where you are and then the pin - the Cube then calculates and displays the right distance, just like if you were stood right at your ball. Using this feature is really easy and having tested it thoroughly on the course, supremely accurate.
Being able to shoot your distance earlier should certainly save time and will allow you to pull the right club as soon as you get to your ball. There are other situations where this feature would be useful too - for example when carts are required to stay on the path or if you are trying to lay up on a par five to your favourite yardage. It’s a very cool addition that has been executed really well - I’ve had a lot of fun using it thus far.
This nifty feature aside, there are other features that make the Cube stand out among the best golf rangefinders - notably the display on the side of the device that shows the distance you’ve zapped as well as the distance unit. It could be larger, brighter and in sunshine it isn’t the easiest to read, but it will be legible for most. It also shows you and your companions what mode you’re in. For example, the ‘Slope’ icon is displayed in three different colors - red for no slope (tournament legal), green when e-Slope is activated and blue when Magic Slope is in use. It will also display when the Caddy Mode is in use - it’s worth noting that this is completely legal for competition play as long as all slope functionality is disabled. A word on the battery life - you should get 10,000 shots from a full charge, so you won’t need to use the cable all that often.
I’ve never tested a rangefinder with no many features, on a unit that is so compact. The RRP is £325, going up to £342.50 if you opt for a carry case, which admittedly seems like a lot of money. But it’s comparable to other leading rangefinders on the market and the Cube does something no other rangefinders do. More importantly, it’s not a gimmick, you’ll find the extra features useful and time saving.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
