Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie Review
Joel Tadman pulls over this lightweight hoodie option to see how it performs on the golf course over multiple rounds
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A lightweight, stylish and versatile hoodie option designed with the golfer in mind but looks perfectly at home away from the course too. Comfortable, playable and requires minimal care to keep it looking pristine wash after wash.
-
+
Versatile styling
-
+
Playable performance fabric
-
+
Takes care of itself
-
-
Only one color option
-
-
Lightweight, thin fabric limits warmth
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie Review
The golf hoodie is becoming commonplace on courses across the world - even some of the world’s best players now sport them during the game’s most prestigious tournaments, a mark of their general acceptance from the establishment. While some continue to resist, I’m pleased that the hoodie is becoming a popular choice inside a golfer’s wardrobe. The sport, after all, needs to feel current and embrace trends, and this style of garment certainly looks like it’s here to stay.
This particular option from Peter Millar has got the nod for us this year for two reasons: it’s stylish, playable design and all-round versatility. The lightweight jersey fabric offers four-way stretch, moisture-wicking and easy-care benefits for optimal comfort and minimal effort in keeping it looking pristine wash after wash. You’ll have no issues in swinging on full power when wearing it and the thin, minimalistic feel means you can still benefit from it on milder days. It’s not the warmest among the best golf hoodies because of how thin the material is, but this does mean it can be easily combines with additional layers underneath.
I also think the subtle camo-style pattern is very on trend and means you can comfortably wear it off the golf course without heads turning in disdain. It also means you’ll find yourself choosing it more often, enhancing its value for money. It only comes in the one color option (navy) but this will match a variety of pant colors to complete a stylish look. The fit is excellent - snug but not restrictive - and while it doesn't have anything to create a more tailored fit, like a drawstring at the hem, it doesn't need it.
This golf top looks at home off the golf course but it’s playability shows it has been designed with the golfer in mind first and foremost. Finished with raglan sleeves, clean banded cuffs and a banded hem, this is one of the most striking hoodies on the market this year.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
'We'd Love To See A LIV Ladies Series' - Norman Says LPGA And LET Stars Eager To Join
Greg Norman says talks are ongoing about a LIV Golf ladies series, with LPGA and LET players telling him they want to sign up
By Paul Higham • Published
-
R&A Confident 'Robust' Security Can Prevent Protesters At The Open Championship
Open organisers confident their security plan will prevent protesters stopping the event at Royal Liverpool
By Paul Higham • Published
-
The Chevron Championship 2023 Live Stream
The first women's Major of 2023, make sure you miss none of the action from Texas.
By Sam Tremlett • Published