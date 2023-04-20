Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie Review

The golf hoodie is becoming commonplace on courses across the world - even some of the world’s best players now sport them during the game’s most prestigious tournaments, a mark of their general acceptance from the establishment. While some continue to resist, I’m pleased that the hoodie is becoming a popular choice inside a golfer’s wardrobe. The sport, after all, needs to feel current and embrace trends, and this style of garment certainly looks like it’s here to stay.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This particular option from Peter Millar has got the nod for us this year for two reasons: it’s stylish, playable design and all-round versatility. The lightweight jersey fabric offers four-way stretch, moisture-wicking and easy-care benefits for optimal comfort and minimal effort in keeping it looking pristine wash after wash. You’ll have no issues in swinging on full power when wearing it and the thin, minimalistic feel means you can still benefit from it on milder days. It’s not the warmest among the best golf hoodies because of how thin the material is, but this does mean it can be easily combines with additional layers underneath.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I also think the subtle camo-style pattern is very on trend and means you can comfortably wear it off the golf course without heads turning in disdain. It also means you’ll find yourself choosing it more often, enhancing its value for money. It only comes in the one color option (navy) but this will match a variety of pant colors to complete a stylish look. The fit is excellent - snug but not restrictive - and while it doesn't have anything to create a more tailored fit, like a drawstring at the hem, it doesn't need it.

This golf top looks at home off the golf course but it’s playability shows it has been designed with the golfer in mind first and foremost. Finished with raglan sleeves, clean banded cuffs and a banded hem, this is one of the most striking hoodies on the market this year.