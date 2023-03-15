Makefield V-S Putter Review

The Makefield V-S putter is one of those products that comes along every now and then where it looks like the idea and the technology has come first and the aesthetics second. The Makefield V-S Putter aims to solve a lot of putting problems and this starts with the head which is milled from a single block of aluminium alloy to minimise any vibrations that can come from heads with multiple parts.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The face is optimised using what Makefield call Radial Cusp Face Technology (RCFT). This is not only unique in that it is one of the few non-three letter abbreviations for a ‘technology’ in golf, but also for its design. The CNC milling on the face creates lots of ‘nodules’ that create an equal impact on the ball across the face.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The raised cross shaped section on the face shows the location of these nodules, or ‘intersectional nexuses’ to give them their official name. Whatever they are called, the feel from the face in testing was very good, with a great soft feel that gives decent sound feedback.

However the raison d’etre for the Makefield V-S is it’s X3 weighting system that houses nine weights in three cylindrical ports that run through the heel, centre and toe of the club. Behind the screw inside are nine weights to play around, which are made up of heavy tungsten and light aluminium. This enables you to move the CG and heel/toe balance of the putter around to suit your stroke and make this a forgiving putter .

(Image credit: MHopley)

Imagine a grid of nine possible positions behind the face, three in each port. The standard setting has the heavier tungsten weights in the front of the heel and toe ports and in the back of all three ports. The lighter aluminium weights fill in the gaps in the middle to create a balanced putter with forgiveness on the outside points.

If you want a face balanced putter move all three tungsten weights to the front of each port and have six aluminium weights behind them. If you miss putts right and want to have a putter that closes more quickly then put the three heavy eights in the heel port and the six lighter weights in the centre and toe ports. For missing putt to the left do the opposite and so on.

It certainly is flexible and you would have to be a pretty poor putter not to find at least one setting out of the 420 possible combinations that would work for you.

(Image credit: MHopley)

I liked the Makefield V-S to putt with as the feel is very good and the balance from the head through impact is great, but a looker it is not. There are other Makefield putters that look more appealing at address than the V-S and they do have moveable weights, but not to the same degree and they don’t feel quite as good.

So if you are in the market for a Makefield, or just an adjustable putter, then the V-S is the model to go for, even if you have to close your eyes. Which might also help your putting too.