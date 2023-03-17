Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter Review
We test the Bettinardi Queen B 11 putter on the course to see if the premium aesthetics are matched by the performance
One of the most impressive mallet head putters os 2023. Its unique finish and milled face provide the performance and the looks of a premium putter. The beautiful headcover and excellent grip make this putter definitely worth considering if you are looking for a new wand.
+
Mini Honeycomb milling provides exceptional feel
+
Superb attention to detail on the head
+
Toe-heavy shape perfect for those with a right miss tendency
The Caramel Copper PVD finish will not be to everyone's taste
The Bettinardi Queen B franchise was first introduced in 2015 and has always stood out among Bettinardi putters due to the variation of head shapes and non-traditional bronze finishes. While in 2023 some obscure head shapes and putter necks are present among the latest Queen B lineup, it’s the new Caramel Copper PVD finish to these putters that steals the headlines. This beautiful finish provides an aura of elegance, is extremely durable and has practical features such as being glare-resistant, which will come in handy when playing in peak sunlight hours.
It has to be said, as someone who has used more traditional looking heads and has only wavered once away from a classic platinum colored putter, the Queen B 11 putter was one that took time to warm to. Every time I walked past it in the house I would pick it up and make a few strokes and after a few days I really became fond of the finish and also the slightly non-symmetrical head shape. The slightly toe-heavy profile is idea for someone who struggles to close the face through impact. It’s fairly close to half-moon style head but also similar to an Odyssey number 9 head synonymous with Phil Mickleson down the years. The hosel on the Queen B 11 is one I have never seen before - a Bettinardi take on a slant neck, but it certainly works in creating some toe hang and a clean look.
Even if the color finish isn’t to your particular taste, the fine milling and detail that goes into the Bettinardi Queen B 11 putter is sure to impress. The new mini honeycomb milling on the face is a byproduct of consulting some of the best players in the world, the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Kuchar who are both Bettinardi ambassadors. This new milling is eight percent smaller than the previous honeycomb milling on Bettinardi putters and provided one of the softest, yet most responsive feelings I have experienced from a milled putter face, matching the likes of some of the best Scotty Cameron putters.
Putting from distance has been a weakness of mine for a while, yet I felt as though I was as in control as I have ever been from range with the Queen B 11. The white singular sight line running from the back of the face provides excellent alignment on those knee-knocking 3 footers, making this one of the best mallet putters I have had the pleasure of playing with.
Considering the putter grip is the link between the golfer and the clubhead, one of my bugbears with putters in particular is when a lovely looking head is mismatched with a poor grip. That is not the case with the Bettinardi Queen B 11 thanks to a deep etched Sink Fit Lamkin grip fitted as standard. This slightly over-sized, pistol style grip is a superb addition to this already impressive putter offering and while it is a fairly soft rubber, there is plenty of feedback from the grip which all good players look for.
The Bettinardi Queen B 11 is a premium looking and performing putter that was a pleasure to use and certainly matched many of the best golf putters launched this year. While the Caramel Copper PVD finish may take some time to get used to, it’s certainly worth persisting with. Coming in at $430/£429, they're not cheap - but in this case, you get what you pay for.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
