Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter Review

The Bettinardi Queen B franchise was first introduced in 2015 and has always stood out among Bettinardi putters due to the variation of head shapes and non-traditional bronze finishes. While in 2023 some obscure head shapes and putter necks are present among the latest Queen B lineup, it’s the new Caramel Copper PVD finish to these putters that steals the headlines. This beautiful finish provides an aura of elegance, is extremely durable and has practical features such as being glare-resistant, which will come in handy when playing in peak sunlight hours.

Bettinardi Queen B 11 putter at address (Image credit: Future)

It has to be said, as someone who has used more traditional looking heads and has only wavered once away from a classic platinum colored putter, the Queen B 11 putter was one that took time to warm to. Every time I walked past it in the house I would pick it up and make a few strokes and after a few days I really became fond of the finish and also the slightly non-symmetrical head shape. The slightly toe-heavy profile is idea for someone who struggles to close the face through impact. It’s fairly close to half-moon style head but also similar to an Odyssey number 9 head synonymous with Phil Mickleson down the years. The hosel on the Queen B 11 is one I have never seen before - a Bettinardi take on a slant neck, but it certainly works in creating some toe hang and a clean look.

Mini Honeycomb milling on the Bettinardi Queen B 11 putter (Image credit: Future)

Even if the color finish isn’t to your particular taste, the fine milling and detail that goes into the Bettinardi Queen B 11 putter is sure to impress. The new mini honeycomb milling on the face is a byproduct of consulting some of the best players in the world, the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Kuchar who are both Bettinardi ambassadors. This new milling is eight percent smaller than the previous honeycomb milling on Bettinardi putters and provided one of the softest, yet most responsive feelings I have experienced from a milled putter face, matching the likes of some of the best Scotty Cameron putters.

Putting from distance has been a weakness of mine for a while, yet I felt as though I was as in control as I have ever been from range with the Queen B 11. The white singular sight line running from the back of the face provides excellent alignment on those knee-knocking 3 footers, making this one of the best mallet putters I have had the pleasure of playing with.

(Image credit: Future)

Considering the putter grip is the link between the golfer and the clubhead, one of my bugbears with putters in particular is when a lovely looking head is mismatched with a poor grip. That is not the case with the Bettinardi Queen B 11 thanks to a deep etched Sink Fit Lamkin grip fitted as standard. This slightly over-sized, pistol style grip is a superb addition to this already impressive putter offering and while it is a fairly soft rubber, there is plenty of feedback from the grip which all good players look for.

Bettinardi Queen B 11 grip and headcover (Image credit: Future)

The Bettinardi Queen B 11 is a premium looking and performing putter that was a pleasure to use and certainly matched many of the best golf putters launched this year. While the Caramel Copper PVD finish may take some time to get used to, it’s certainly worth persisting with. Coming in at $430/£429, they're not cheap - but in this case, you get what you pay for.