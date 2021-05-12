Jeremy Ellwood puts the latest PowaKaddy Dri Tech cart bag to the test to check out its features and the storage space on offer

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag

Yes, you want your golf bag to have all the features and space you require, but you also want it to look good given the price you’re paying, and this PowaKaddy Dri Tech cart bag delivers on both fronts.

The first thing we noticed when loading it up on our test day at Essendon Country Club was just how light it was – a mere 2.3kg with nothing in it. It felt as light as a feather for a cart bag.

Of course, you could argue that once it’s on a trolley or power trolley, its weight is of relatively little consequence, but you’ve still got to maneouevre the bag around from car boot to garage or maybe across to the trolley shed at some clubs.

That lightness is a real godsend then, although with the pockets not as fully loaded as normal, it was a bit top-heavy to carry by hand so you had to guard a little against the clubs tipping out.

This is a very minor thing, for once the PowaKaddy Dri Tech cart bag is firmly in place on the trolley, you’ll immediately notice how well thought-out and designed it is.

All the pockets are pretty much where most golfers would want them, and the two large side pockets let you load up with enough clothing options for those four-seasons-in-one-day rounds we sometimes experience in the UK.

The five smaller pockets are perfect for balls, bits and pieces and, of course, your phone, which is nicely protected in the velour-lined valuables pocket.

Our test day came in the middle of our virtually rainless April, so we didn’t get to explore its waterproofness, but with a hydrostatic rating of 10,000mm (a lot of water!) and all the fabric seams and joins reassuringly heat-welded, we’d be pretty confident it would more than be up to the task when the heavens really open.

We’ve sometimes found 14-way divider tops a bit of a faff, but with the Dri Tech bag sitting so well on a PowaKaddy trolley, that wasn’t an issue here and we don’t remember once struggling to find the empty slot.

Those who like a more colourful bag may be a touch disappointed to learn that the body is black or grey in all five colour options. Others, however, will welcome this, especially as there are various accents that add just a little colour.