Wilson iLock Cart Bag Review

The best cart bags come in all shapes and sizes, but few very are as uniquely designed as the Wilson iLock cart bag which features a unique top divider that locks each club individually in place. I'd never used a bag with a divider like this before so I was excited to test it out on the course.

For a golf bag with such an extensive divider, it is still surprisingly lightweight. You'd think with such a large attachment on top, the bag becomes a lot heavier but Wilson has cleverly managed to keep the weight down on the iLock. The iLock divider works fantastically in giving each club an individual well and locking the head in place. It consists of nine iron holders, four areas for woods and an enlarged putter well to incorporate any oversized grips the golfer may have. The organisation is a delight to use and takes barely any getting used to.

I was using the Stewart Golf Apex Remote trolley when testing this and found the iLock system came into its own here. Often when using remote trolleys, you send it through some rather bumpy terrain that will often see your clubs thrashing against each other as the trolley climbs over tree roots and any other debris on the course. With the iLock system, the rattling is removed entirely. Not only was this protecting my clubs, but it removed that rather annoying rattling noise completely - it's a win-win. I've no doubt it'll also have the same effect when using any conventional electric trolley or push cart, but it felt even more useful on the remote model.

All in all, the iLock comes with nine pockets which is more than enough for easy and ample storage. Of the nine, it has two valuables pockets, as well as two full-length apparel pockets and a rain hood is included too. While the valuables pocket and apparel pockets are excellent for storage, the same can't be said for the cooler pocket. The cooler pocket is a huge disappointment as it can barely fit anything in it - it doesn't even fit a standard-sized water bottle! I couldn't for the life of me figure out why the cooler pocket is so small and I ended up not using it at all to store my drinks and food - massively frustrating.

I tested the iLock on a particularly soggy day at Beau Desert Golf Club and was pleasantly surprised to see the seam-sealed valuables pocket perform perfectly in staying dry. For those who want a fully waterproof golf bag, there is an iLock Dry version available made of 100% waterproof fabrics. It sits on a cart really well and there is a clever bit of design that sees the rangefinder storage at the top sit on a velcro hinge, allowing you to run the cart strap underneath the bag rather than blocking any pockets.

For me, the cooler pocket frustration was only a minor gripe on what is a fantastic bag for golf club and accessories organisation. I very quickly came to really enjoy the iLock divider at the top and the rattle-less rounds of golf I've enjoyed since using the iLock are well worth the investment alone.