Joel Tadman takes the Nikon Coolshot 50i Laser Rangefinder out on course for an extensive test of all the features it offers.

Nikon Coolshot 50i Laser Rangefinder Review

Nikon is arguably more famous for its cameras but in recent years it has entered the golf laser rangefinder market with some very impressive products.

Watch as Joel Tadman tests out a number of different laser rangefinders from 2021

Using its high-end optics, Nikon has created some of the clearest, most accurate laser rangefinders on the market and the Coolshot 50i delivers on clarity and ease of use out on the golf course.

The Nikon Coolshot 50i is the least expensive of the three rangefinders launched by Nikon in 2021 and aims to be a lightweight, simple and fuss-free rangefinder for golfers to have on course.

If you want as simple an experience as possible with a laser rangefinder it’s hard to look past the Nikon Coolshot 50i for ease of use.

Whilst its not overly feature-packed like some of the other best laser rangefinders from this year, it does the basics quickly and accurately – all you really need from a good laser.

Looking through the lens is really clear thanks to Nikon’s excellent optics and we found it performed excellently in a number of different light conditions, making the pin easy to pick out and lock on to in bright sunshine or on a dim evening.

It also comes with slope functionality – a near must-have on laser rangefinders these days – which can easily be turned on and off, with the green light on the side flashing to let your playing partners know you’re in tournament mode.

If you play a lot of golf in buggies, the Coolshot 50i comes with a useful magnet on the side which allows you to place it on the frame for easy and regular access.

The magnet is incredibly strong and the Coolshot 50i stayed attached to the buggy even when we drove over some bumpy terrain.

Its lightweight, which could be a benefit for some people, but we found that in windy conditions that this made it a little shaky in the wind.

The one feature the Coolshot 50i misses out on versus its sister products is the stabilisation feature that the Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilised that negates this issue in the wind so, if you play often in windy conditions, upgrading here might be a sound investment.

While it may struggle slightly in the wind, the tacky textured sections that surround the device do make it feel very solid in the hand in calmer playing conditions.