From premium units to more affordable gadgets, launch monitors are becoming increasingly popular for both professionals and amateurs

Best Golf Launch Monitors

The advent of launch monitors have completely changed the way golfers practise, learn and get custom fit for equipment.

Much like the best golf GPS apps, launch monitors have been providing golfers with a wealth of data that was once unattainable at the amateur level.

Accurate club and ball data allows numbers like clubhead speed, carry distance, spin and much more to be seen instantly for incredible feedback.

The numbers can explain why you might have a tendency to slice it or hook it, and you can then correct your swing to eliminate bad tendencies.

Nearly every touring professional uses a launch monitor to hone their swings and many amateurs are also making the most of the technology now to improve their games too.

Some of the premium models that you’ll see on tour or in high-tech fitting studios can be expensive, although there are some more affordable options on the market too.

To help you decide which one is for you, we’ve listed the best golf launch monitors on the market right now that cover all price ranges.

Foresight Sports GCQuad

Our Pick

+ Tour level accuracy and analytics

+ Clear, built in display that provides accurate data fast

– A little bit clunky to carry around

The GCQuad features four cameras that catch 200 pictures during impact from four different perspectives.

That combination allows features of the club and ball to be pinpointed like never before, providing millimetre accurate strike and shot data within seconds. It takes photographs of the face, so as well as ball data you get precise club information such as path, lie angle, angle of attack and strike location, making it a unique teaching tool.

It features in our 2021 Editor’s Choice awards and is being seen more and more touring professionals, most famously Bryson DeChambeau, who is rarely seen without one of these by his side during a practice round.

Trackman 4 Launch Monitor

Tour Favourite

+ Accurate, fast and informative data

+ Can get this as a complete home set up

– Need a tablet or phone to display data

Another favourite of Tour pros, Trackman is now almost used as a synonym for ‘launch monitor’ because of how popular the technology has been.

Its devices are used by a number of the world’s best players and the new Trackman 4 offers up accurate data thanks to a patented multi-sensor technology that synchronises an inbuilt camera with two bespoke designed ultra-sensitive radars.

Rather than displaying the data on the device itself – like the GC Quad – it feeds the data to an app.

You can buy a single launch monitor and also get a complete home setup from the company as well.

SkyTrak

Best Home Set Up Option

+ Instant 3D shot analysis

+ Portable

– Home set up required a lot of space

SkyTrak offers launch monitors as well as a complete home setup for the golfer with space to dedicate to their game.

The launch monitor delivers instant and real-time 3D shot analysis and ball-flight data, and the company offers a high-definition simulation package for the ultimate setup.

It’s a very portable launch monitor that can be used anywhere once paired to a device through its inbuilt wi-fi.

Swing Caddie SC300 Portable Launch Monitor

Best For Portability

+ Handheld with clear and quick data provided on screen

+ Great value for money

– Not as much data on offer as more expensive options

A cheaper alternative in the launch monitor market is the SC300 from Swing Caddie, which gives you precise numbers like carry distance, swing speed, ball speed and more.

It does this thanks to calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors and the latest in Doppler radar technology, and it also tells you your numbers thanks to voice assistance.

All you have to do is place the device 11-12ft behind the ball and it is good to go – this highly portable, lightweight device is easy to take to the range.

Tested up against the launch monitors that cost upwards of £10,000, the Swing Caddie SC300 performs within 1-3% of these far more expensive machines.

Pair this up with the best golf net and you’ll have yourself a very nice home simulator.

Swing Caddie SC200 Plus Launch Monitor

+ Even more portable than its SC300 sister product

+ Doesn’t overwhelm you with too much data

– Limited functionality

The SC200 from Swing Caddie comes in at around $150 cheaper than the SC300 but it will still measure data like carry yardage, swing speed and ball speed.

It’s also significantly smaller than the larger SC300. It is said to be within 1-3% in terms of accuracy versus the premium launch monitors.

Like the SC300, just place the device 11-12ft behind the ball and away you go. A great, cheaper alternative to the sister SC300 product.

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor

Best Compact Launch Monitor

+ Powerful device in a compact package

+ Can play 42,000 courses worldwide when linked with Garmin Golf App

– Compatible smartphone required to use

The Garmin Approach R10 is one of the most compact launch monitors out there and, with a retail price of £529, packs a formidable punch at a low price.

It gathers an enormous amount of real time data which is then displayed on the accompanying Garmin Golf App.

Metrics such as club speed, ball speed, smash factor, ball spin, club path and club face angle provide a clear picture of how you strike the ball and are great data points to help you improve your swing or get an idea of how far you hit each club in the bag.

When paired with the Garmin Golf app, players can also use Driving Range Mode to help recognise areas of strength and areas for improvement; automatically record video clips to analyse their swing and utilise the entertaining Home Tee Hero golf simulator to master and enjoy over 42,000 golf course worldwide.

Garmin Approach G80 GPS

Best GPS and Launch Monitor Combination

+ An excellent GPS in its own right with accurate distances and full hole maps

+ A solid launch monitor built in and easy to use

– Launch monitor information isn’t as detailed as some

Garmin’s G80 is one of the best GPS devices on the market, offering up plenty of helpful features in a slim device with a 3.5″, sunlight-readable, colour, touchscreen display.

This device works fantastically in its own right as one of the best golf GPS, but its also an excellent launch monitor too – making this an extremely competitive package.

The GPS is clear and crisp, giving you yardages to the front, middle and back of greens as well as carry distances over hazards thanks to the 2D full hole display. Amazingly, this little device also has a slope function which gives you accurate yardages for shots up or downhill.

The launch monitor – that uses a built in Doppler radar – tracks clubhead speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo and estimated distance.

A really versatile piece of kit. Garmin also makes some of the best golf GPS watches too so check that guide out as well if you are a fan of the brand.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

Best Budget Launch Monitor

+ Turns yours smartphone into a launch monitor with accurate, quick data feedback

+ Very easy to set up

– Currently not available on Andriod devices

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.

It also films your swing and stores up to 100 videos for free (you can get more storage with a subscription) and offers video playback with shot tracer.

We’ve named this the best budget launch monitor in our list and – compared to some £20,000 models above – the Rapsodo’s £549 price represents incredible value for this accurate, easy to use and fun launch monitor.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

aboutGolf Simulator

Best Home Simulator

+ One of the best home simulator packages on the market

+ Can be used for golf and as a home cinema

– Need a dedicated room to set up properly

aboutGolf is another big player in the launch monitor and simulator market.

A common package from the company will see you receive its 3Trak Software, a Patented 3Trak Launch Monitor, a high performance laptop and a one year subscription.

You can get them custom built to fit your home perfectly with flat or curved screen options.

The true-to-life simulator also works as a great home entertainment centre when you aren’t using it to play golf.

Shot Vision App

Best Launch Monitor App

+ Free of charge, although there is a paid version too

+ Measures basic data very competently

– Accuracy can be hit and miss

Launch monitors can be extremely expensive but what about a free app?

That’s what the Shot Vision app does, although there is a paid version. The free version measures basic data like ball and club speed, spin and launch angle, whilst the paid Pro version will give carry and total distance numbers.

Its reviews are fairly positive so it certainly isn’t completely inaccurate, although the numbers you see obviously not be as conclusive as a $20,000 device.