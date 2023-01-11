Srixon ZX4 Mk II Iron Review
Joel Tadman assesses the performance on offer from this new game-improvement iron from Srixon
The ZX4 is the largest, and most forgiving iron in the new ZX Mk II iron range. The slimmer look is more appealing at address and yet it does not sacrifice its distance or user-friendly qualities. It has quickly become one of our favorite irons in 2023.
-
+
Incredibly consistent
-
+
Powerful, solid feel
-
+
Long with ample stopping power
-
-
May not inspire confidence in the hands of higher handicappers
Srixon ZX4 Mk II Iron Review
Few irons can claim as big a makeover, from a visual perspective at least, as the new Srixon ZX4 Mk II iron. Where the prior version was a true hybrid-iron with a chunky sole and bags of offset, the latest iteration bares very little resemblance but all the changes are certainly positive ones.
The Srixon ZX4 remains a hollow-headed construction but this is far less obvious on first inspection. It has the appearance of a cavity back iron, which fits in more neatly with the updated ZX5 and ZX7 irons in the Mk II line up. Behind the ball, it looks more compact with less offset and a thinner top line, appealing perhaps to the more competent golfer than the previous ZX4 iron, which was an iron for higher handicappers. The sole width has narrowed significantly too and the Tour V.T. Sole, the V-shaped camber that runs along the center line, has become much more pronounced.
Aesthetically, the appeal of this iron is now far broader but it is the performance that will really draw more golfers in. I tested the ZX4 Mk II irons indoors on the ForesightSports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and in truth, was blown away by the results. This iron feels fantastic. Energetic, solid, stable yet soft all at the same time, the impact experience was up there with any iron I’ve tested in the last few years. Srixon will say this is down to the new PureFrame design forged into the body of the iron that is said to reduce unwanted vibrations. It’s very hard to disagree.
The 7-iron comes in at 28.5° in loft, which is strong even by modern standards and yet the ZX4 does not in any way skimp on playability. With a peak height of 36 yards, it gets the ball up and away with consummate ease and with spin hovering around the 5,000 rpm mark, is able to generate more than competitive distance as well as ample stopping power. My average was 178 yards, which was impressive, but it wasn’t anywhere near as impressive as the dispersion.
To say I had the ZX4 on a string would be an understatement. Admittedly, I hit it in the middle of a lengthy iron testing session, so my swing was in the groove and I struck the shots very well. But this iron delivered a level of consistency to the performance you don’t often see from a game improvement iron. Of the five shots I hit, you could throw a pretty small blanket over four of them. I found the iron just as easy to connect cleanly with testing outdoors too. The ZX4 iron is long, but it doesn’t get away from you unexpectedly, and it boasts the off-center forgiveness to rescue you when you make a poor swing. Rest assured, if you miss the green with the ZX4 iron, it’s your fault not the club’s.
It’s quick through the turf too. On really firm tight lies, some golfers may feel it bouncing up a tad, but in normal conditions it feels brisk and in the wet, the reduction in the amount of club that contacts the ground lessens the impact of catching the big ball before the little ball. This is undoubtedly one of the best golf irons of 2023. If you want to make your life easier on the course, the ZX4 Mk II is one of the most forgiving irons out there. Coming in at $1,199/£999 for a six-piece set, you’re getting a lot of club for your money here.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
