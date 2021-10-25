Tips
As anyone who has ever picked up a club will know, golf is one of the toughest sports you can play. Of course, this also makes it one of the most rewarding and explains why so many of us get addicted. There is no hiding however from the fact that to get more from the game, you need to devote time to it in practice. The tips section of the Golf Monthly website is packed full of the best advice in the game. From driving it longer and straighter to developing a deft touch around the greens, we have every aspect of the game covered. We also have a library of video tips from the Golf Monthly Top 25 coaches to bring you the best possible advice. Let our tips section become your guide to better golf this year! Driving | Long Game | Short Game | Putting | Video Tips | Top 25 Coaches | Beginners Guide
Wrist Hinge In The Golf Swing Explained
PGA pro Katie Dawkins discusses wrist hinge and how it can help golfers generate more power
What Is The Right Angle Of Attack In Golf?
Knowing your angle of attack could be the key to unlocking your potential
By Katie Dawkins •
Golf Downswing Sequence Explained
PGA pro Katie Dawkins discusses the importance of this crucial part of the golf swing
By Katie Dawkins •
How To Judge Putting Distance
PGA pro Katie Dawkins has some advice worth listening to if you're struggling with distance control on the greens
By Katie Dawkins •
Reverse Overlap Putting Grip Explained
In this video, PGA pro Katie Dawkins discusses the advantages of the reverse overlap putting grip
By Katie Dawkins •
Golf Impact Position Tips
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Gary Alliss has some tips on perfecting your impact position to greater ball striking consistency.
By Tom Clarke •
Claw Grip For Putting: How It Works
In this video, Katie Dawkins discusses the benefits and drawbacks of the popular claw grip
By Katie Dawkins •
How To Plumb Bob A Putt
It could help you to determine subtle breaks on the putting surface
By Fergus Bisset •
How To Grip A Putter
From the reverse overlap to left-below-right, the saw, the pencil, the armlock and more, there are now many options when it comes to how to grip a putter
By Jeremy Ellwood •
Try This Elbow-Fold Backswing Drill For Added Power And Consistency
If you are prone to high hands or what's known as a 'flying elbow', PGA pro Katie Dawkins has a great drill to help
By Katie Dawkins •