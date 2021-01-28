We take a look at the best golf drivers. Is 2021 the year to upgrade? Let's see what's on the market

Best Golf Drivers

When it comes to drivers, brands have showed no sign of slowing down when it comes to innovation. So perhaps a new big stick could be just what you need to get your season off to a flier.

A big focus has been placed on forgiveness – making sure your mishits don’t stray too far offline while also limiting the amount of distance you lose.

Some of the most significant advancements concern face technology and aerodynamics too – and there are even more options to choose from with every ability and swing type well catered for.

When choosing a new driver, be honest with yourself about what you want to get from it. Unless your driver is a few years old, you might not experience 20 yards of extra distance from the latest models, but would finding more fairways be more useful to you anyway? Perhaps you want to finally shake off that slice?

The best golf drivers can provide a little bit of everything, and below are some of our favourite models we’ve seen in 2021.

Additionally, take a look at some of our other guides on the most forgiving drivers, best golf drivers for distance, or the best high handicap drivers.

Best Golf Drivers

Titleist TSi3 Driver

+ Improved shaping at address

+ More effective adjustability

– Some may need more alignment assistance

The best Titleist drivers are often complete packages and the TSi3 continues that trend. It features a more compact, pear-shaped profile and a new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, allowing players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.

Comparing it to the outgoing TS3, we prefer the more rounded toe and the quieter thud it produces – which is closer to what you might experience with carbon fibre drivers like Callaway Epic Speed and TaylorMade SIM2.

We believe many golfers will also prefer how the sole weight setting is now visible – with the TS3 you had to unscrew and remove the weight to see what it was.

With the multitude of settings and shafts available, a custom fitting is a must to get the most out of it, but with its more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer it will appeal to a range of golfers, not just the better player.

Titleist TSi3 Driver Review

There’s also the option of the TSi2 driver, which we found to launch a little higher and give us a straighter, more stable ball flight – especially on off-centre hits.

Titleist TSi2 Driver Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Drivers

+ Improved alignment

+ Impressive distance at a lower price point than SIM

– Performance gains over SIM very marginal (player dependent)

Hoping to become one of the best TaylorMade drivers ever made, SIM2 carries over the Asymmetric Inertia generator and Speed Injected Twist Face from last year’s SIM drivers, but the head of SIM2 is now created using a Forged Ring construction made from aluminium, which saves nine grams of weight.

This means there is now no moveable weight on the sole to adjust shot shape but TaylorMade say this was redundant for the majority of players at all different skill levels.

There are three models to choose from, including the more forgiving SIM2 Max and draw biased SIM2 Max D pictured below.

We found that the SIM driver set a very high bar but the SIM2 models provide significant improvements around looks, launch and also forgiveness while keeping spin low in the case of the SIM2 model.

TaylorMade SIM2 Drivers Review

Ping G425 Drivers

+ Increased forgiveness and accuracy over G410

+ Better fitting options across three models

– No obvious gains in distance over G410 on centred hits.

To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, Ping has implemented a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter, which is made possible by weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown design.

The weight can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape. The average MOI increase is 14 per cent across the three weight positions compared to the G410 Plus.

The G425 LST model has a more pear-shaped head and measures 445cc to deliver spin reductions of approximately 200 rpm compared to the G410 LST and 500-700 rpm versus the G425 Max.

It employs a 17-gram CG shifter in the same three settings to fit the launch conditions best suited to the golfer’s swing and desired ball flight. There’s also the option of the G425 SFT for golfers that struggle with a slice or miss to the right.

Ping G425 Drivers Review

Callaway Epic 21 Drivers

+ Streamlined shape increases clubhead speed with the same effort

+ Three models cater for different swing types

– Compact address profile could be intimidating.

The new line of Epic 21 drivers feature the next generation of Jailbreak called Speed Frame designed using Artificial Intelligence to form a completely new shape, connecting with the head at four different points top and bottom to provide extra rigidity in the horizontal direction.

The result, Callaway say, is a five per cent increase in efficiency and when combined with a lighter triaxial carbon crown and enhanced face design unique to every loft, should increase ball speed and forgiveness as well as spin consistency.

There are three models to choose from. The Epic Speed is the fastest as it has the same cyclone shape as last year’s Mavrik driver where the tail of the driver lifts up to improve airflow over the head during the swing to increase clubhead speed for the same amount of effort.

The Epic Max is the most forgiving driver and highest launching of any Epic driver to date. It features an adjustable 17g weight that creates up to 16 yards of shot shape correction, which rises to 20 yards when you factor in the draw settings on the Opti-Fit hosel.



Then there’s the Epic Max LS, which is the better player driver with low spin. It is the most fade capable of the three drivers thanks to the 13g sliding weight providing 14 yards of shot shape correction.

Callaway Epic 21 Drivers Review

Mizuno ST Drivers

+ Very good value for money

+ Better differentiation between the models

– No moveable weight

The Mizuno ST-Z driver, which is already in the bag of staff player Keith Mitchell, has been designed to be ultra-stable but still offer low spin. It has a balanced toe/heel carbon composite construction with deep central 11g back weight for a spin efficient, straight-line ball flights.

It has a wide, low footprint, with a neutral visual lie angle and comes with four degrees of Quick Switch adjustability to fine-tune look and trajectory.

The Mizuno ST-X driver features a draw-biased carbon composite construction aided by a heel side sole weight.

It offers a more compact profile, a slightly deeper back portion and more upright visual lie angle and boasts the same Quick Switch adjustability.

Those with mid-lower swing speeds will benefit from the J-Spec (Japan Specification), incorporating a lightweight 39g MFUSION graphite shaft and lighter 4g sole weight.

Cobra Radspeed Drivers

+ Adjustable sole weights to alter launch and spin

+ Three models to choose from

– Lowering spin to increase distance reduces playability

The name comes from the Radial weighting, whereby the distance between the front and back weights has been increased to create a more optimum blend of faster ball speed with low spin and forgiveness to maximise performance for all player types.

In the three Radspeed drivers, Cobra has managed to significantly increase something called the radius of gyration, which is the distance from the club’s centre of gravity to each weight location, to produce extra yardage in different ways.

The 460cc Radspeed driver has forward-biased weighting with 28g positioned in the front, (16g fixed, 12g adjustable) and 10g in the back (8g fixed, 2g adjustable). The two adjustable weights can be interchanged to fine-tune the desired launch and spin performance.

The Radspeed XB (Xtreme Back) features an oversized address profile and 20g of weight positioned in the back (14g fixed and a 6g interchangeable weight) and 8g of fixed weight in the front, making it arguably Cobra’s most forgiving driver to date. There’s also the Radspeed XD (Extreme Draw) for golfers looking to negate a slice.

Cobra Radspeed Drivers Review

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver

+ Stable feel at impact

+ Off-the-rack performance

– No adjustability

The Launcher HB Turbo driver features a Turbocharged Cup Face, which offers a unique variable thickness pattern that delivers more speed across the entire face.

It stretches along the crown and sole, flexing at impact and reflecting that energy back into the ball for increased ball speeds at impact.

It may lack adjustability, but it certainly has the power to straighten out a slice.

Due to the new Miyazaki C. Kua shaft, which pulls weight from the length of the shaft and repositions it on the grip end, it also felt easy to swing quickly.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver Review

Wilson Staff D9 Driver

+ Satisfying impact sound

+ Ample off-centre forgiveness

– Limited shaft options

The design of the D9 driver comes from computer modelling software used to simulate hundreds of different club head variations to find the most effective design.

It also features a three-layer composite crown which helps deal with vibration and reduce the weight of the club.

A 10-gram sole weight comes as standard or a super-lightweight 3-gram weight giving the player the option of adjusting and fine-tuning the moment of inertia and forgiveness on offer.

Srixon ZX Drivers

+ Solid, explosive feel

+ Appealing look at address

– Hosel adjustability system appears complicated

Srixon’s ZX7 driver feature a 15 per cent larger carbon crown the previous generation to reposition mass low, deep and around the perimeter, increasing forgiveness.

Rebound Frame Technology works by layering alternating zones of flexibility and stiffness that work in tandem to focus more energy into the ball at impact for more distance.

The ZX7 driver delivers a slightly more penetrating ball flight than the ZX5 and adjustability comprising of 4g and 8g sole weights to give any player their desired launch conditions or alter swing weight.

Meanwhile, an adjustable hosel provides variation in loft, lie, and face angle.

It wasn’t just the looks which impressed us – it combined good speed with the ability to control accuracy in a multitude of ways.

The smaller more rounded profile of the ZX7 will suit the eye of the slightly lower handicapper it has been designed for.

Srixon ZX7 Driver Review

PXG 0211 Driver

+ Improved consistency of ball speeds

+ More affordable price point

– Looks at address may put off some golfers

The PXG 0211 driver is said to be designed for all player types thanks to a new head construction optimised for both distance and forgiveness.

You’ll notice the hybrid crown design with a carbon fibre centre section surrounded by a titanium skeleton to prevent energy loss while optimising the CG to enhance ball speeds.

A special Ti412 face material is both strong and flexible, increasing face deflection. There’s also a Honeycomb TPU Insert located low and back in the head that improves forgiveness, sound and feel assisted by the railed sole geometry.

A 10g weight comes as standard but there are lots of options from 2.5g up to 20g to fine tune head weight and launch conditions via a fitting.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

+ Stable feel

+ Blue carbon crown and red lines add modern touch

– Appeal limited to golfers with a slice

Callaway claims its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new face material and Jailbreak has unlocked extra performance for the high handicapper who struggles with a slice.

The larger A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21 has been made of a super strong, heat treated TA-15 titanium, which allows for the complex face architecture required to promote optimal speed, forgiveness, and spin characteristics.

Clearly this driver is designed for golfers who tend to utilise a large portion of the face over the course of a round.

It feels light, partly down to the 55g shaft, but when you find the middle of the clubface it also feels incredibly explosive and stable, even on mis-hits.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver Review

What to consider when buying a new golf driver?

When purchasing a new big stick, it is crucial to ask yourself just what you need from it.

Is distance your main priority or are you looking for something to help you find more fairways?

We’d always recommend a custom fitting with a PGA Pro but if you know what you’re looking for you can make an informed decision.

If accuracy is what you’re after, go for something with a high MOI or adjustable weights to help alter spin and flight characteristics.

If distance is key to you, look at a low-spinning driver to help ensure your ball doesn’t balloon too much.

If you enjoyed this guide on the best golf drivers, keep up to date with all the latest golf news with Golf Monthly’s Social Media Channels.