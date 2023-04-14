Motocaddy Protekta Cart Bag Review
Updated for 2023, is Motocaddy's unique Protekta cart bag one of the best on the market for storage and practicality?
A well-designed, thoughtful cart bag with a unique, noise-reducing divider that gives each club in your bag a protected home. The materials are all high quality and the storage solutions are excellent. It's one of the most practical cart bags we've ever tested.
Noise-reducing divider is great for organisation
Well-placed grab handles
Lightweight, waterproof fabrics throughout
High-quality zips
No cart strap pass-through
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Motocaddy Protekta Cart Bag Review
Updated and refined for 2023, the Motocaddy Protekta cart bag offers golfers a unique divider that places each club into an individual slot and locks it in place, reducing rattling and noise. The 14-way top features nine iron slots, four wood slots and a putter well that can even fit oversized putting grips. When you're using the Protekta, there is zero rattling from your golf clubs and it offers a reduced noise experience as well as protection. It's a system only matched by the Wilson iLock, but is this one of the best cart bags on the market right now?
I tested it using the new Motocaddy M7 GPS electric trolley and it really shone on this remote trolley. All electric trolleys have the tendency to judder around as it takes on tree roots and other unstable terrains on a golf course. With a conventional cart bag, clubs will often rattle around, damaging each other while making a lot of noise too. By holding each club in place, the Proteka means rattling clubs are a thing of the past and I quickly became quite enamoured by the lack of noise and chaos as my trolley went over rougher terrain. Whether you're a remote golf trolley user or not, the Protekta really does what it says on the tin - it protects. It's a system you quickly get used to using and there's a quiet convenience in each club clearly having its own designated slot. It's also worth noting the system supports both right and left-handed golf clubs.
The bag features a very sufficient nine pockets in total with two valuables pockets and two full-length side pockets holding the rain cover and leaving plenty of room for apparel and other larger accessories. The cooler pocket, unlike its competitor the Wilson iLock, is huge and can comfortably store two bottles of water, keeping them cool at the same time. All pockets are covered by easy-to-open Japanese YKK zips that can be opened with one hand and are seam-sealed to keep the water out. Combined with the fully waterproof fabric this bag will battle through any weather conditions you put it through. At 3.1kg it's pretty lightweight considering the comprehensive divider and two well-placed and large grab handles make moving the bag a very easy task. If you already have a Motocaddy trolley, the bag comes with the brand's Easi-lock base which means you don't need to use a strap around the bottom of the bag.
There's also a really useful scorecard pocket on the front of the rangefinder pocket, an internal umbrella sleeve and a towel and accessory hook - this really is a featured-packed cart bag. The only thing this bag is missing is a cart strap pass-through. The Wilson iLock cart bag incorporates a clever system that allows the cart strap to run underneath the pockets, the Protekta doesn't feature one so slightly blocks the accessories hook when placing it on a cart. This, however, is the only issue I found with the Protekta and I think it's a cart bag that is genuinely hard to fault when it comes to day-to-day convenience. Motocaddy has done a great job refining this model to look sharper and the attention to detail from a design perspective is clear to see.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favorite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first-ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
