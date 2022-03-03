Ping Hoofer stand bag review

One of the best golf bags on the market and perhaps the most well known, the Ping Hoofer continues to offer an incredible blend of performance for a wide array of golfers. Comfort meets stability and style in the latest edition of this classic that I was keen to test out.

As always, as soon as you pick it up, the comfort delivered by two well-cushioned straps and hip pad becomes apparent. And although it’s a little heavier than the Ping Hoofer Lite stand bag, at just 5.5lbs - less than 2.5kg - it provides a pleasurable walking experience from start to finish.

In addition, for those who like to do things a little old school, the new back puck makes it far easier to transition from two straps to one. Alternatively, for cart lovers, there is a cart strap channel that passes underneath the main pocket, meaning it is straightforward to attach and ensures unrestricted access to pockets.

Speaking of pockets, there are a whopping 11 to cover everything a golfer could realistically need on the course. I really noticed the extra space in the full-zip main apparel pocket, which provided easy access to extra layers and some of the best accessories when they were required. There are also two valuables pouches, one of which is velour-lined.

Another nice touch for anyone who, like me, relies on one of the best laser rangefinders, there is a magnetic pocket which makes it a lot easier to put in and take out, while also reducing the risk of it unknowingly falling off the bag or becoming worn. The new water-bottle holder is also far more user friendly than previous editions.

Moving onto the stand itself and this is always an area in which the best Ping golf bags have excelled. I’m happy to report that the latest release is no exception. Throughout testing, the stand held up very well in all manner of conditions and terrain. Downhill, uphill or sidehill lies were conquered with absolute ease thanks to the quality of the stand itself, and the renowned Hoofer base design.

And as well as storage for essential accompaniments, the five-way top does a brilliant job of housing a full set of clubs. While testing continues, I’ve experienced no issues in terms of jamming or shaft wear - despite utilising the full club allotment.

Finally, the understated yet elegant design remains and is also now available in new colourways. I tested it in navy, which I really liked, but for those who favour a bolder look, the tan or camo option might be more up your street.

This terrific stand bag is available to buy now and has an RRP of £210 or $275.