Ping Hoofer Stand Bag Review
In this Ping Hoofer stand bag review, we take it out onto the course to give our verdict
The Ping Hoofer stand bag is an exceptional all-rounder, delivering supreme comfort and stability. In addition, there is extra storage on offer in the latest edition, while the style and classic Hoofer base continue to provide the perfect finishing touches.
-
+
Comfortable to carry
-
+
Very stable stand
-
+
Loads of storage
-
-
Not waterproof
Ping Hoofer stand bag review
One of the best golf bags on the market and perhaps the most well known, the Ping Hoofer continues to offer an incredible blend of performance for a wide array of golfers. Comfort meets stability and style in the latest edition of this classic that I was keen to test out.
As always, as soon as you pick it up, the comfort delivered by two well-cushioned straps and hip pad becomes apparent. And although it’s a little heavier than the Ping Hoofer Lite stand bag, at just 5.5lbs - less than 2.5kg - it provides a pleasurable walking experience from start to finish.
In addition, for those who like to do things a little old school, the new back puck makes it far easier to transition from two straps to one. Alternatively, for cart lovers, there is a cart strap channel that passes underneath the main pocket, meaning it is straightforward to attach and ensures unrestricted access to pockets.
Speaking of pockets, there are a whopping 11 to cover everything a golfer could realistically need on the course. I really noticed the extra space in the full-zip main apparel pocket, which provided easy access to extra layers and some of the best accessories when they were required. There are also two valuables pouches, one of which is velour-lined.
Another nice touch for anyone who, like me, relies on one of the best laser rangefinders, there is a magnetic pocket which makes it a lot easier to put in and take out, while also reducing the risk of it unknowingly falling off the bag or becoming worn. The new water-bottle holder is also far more user friendly than previous editions.
Moving onto the stand itself and this is always an area in which the best Ping golf bags have excelled. I’m happy to report that the latest release is no exception. Throughout testing, the stand held up very well in all manner of conditions and terrain. Downhill, uphill or sidehill lies were conquered with absolute ease thanks to the quality of the stand itself, and the renowned Hoofer base design.
And as well as storage for essential accompaniments, the five-way top does a brilliant job of housing a full set of clubs. While testing continues, I’ve experienced no issues in terms of jamming or shaft wear - despite utilising the full club allotment.
Finally, the understated yet elegant design remains and is also now available in new colourways. I tested it in navy, which I really liked, but for those who favour a bolder look, the tan or camo option might be more up your street.
This terrific stand bag is available to buy now and has an RRP of £210 or $275.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
'Something I Shouldn't Have Said' - PGA Tour Pro On Saudi League Comments
Kramer Hickok says he has been surprised by the reaction to his comments on the rumoured Saudi golf league
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Harold Varner III's Expletive-Laden Reaction To TPC Sawgrass Disaster
It's not a shot for the faint-hearted, as Harold Varner III found out on Thursday at The Players Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Pays Tribute To Tiger Woods at The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy was spotted in some familiar colours during the first round of this year's Players Championship
By Andrew Wright • Published