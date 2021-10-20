Travel
Travel Golf Monthly releases two Travel Supplements each year and our staff members and freelancers regularly travel around the world with our clubs to play popular and undiscovered spots. In our comprehensive travel section, we have guides on a number of destinations across countries including Portugal, Spain, France, Turkey, USA ,UAE and more.
Portugal is arguably the most popular golfing destination for Brits, with its excellent climate, world class golf courses and easy access. The Algarve is the most popular region, although Lisbon is making strides and has some great courses and resorts itself.
Spain is a very popular choice with golfers, featuring some great golfing regions like Catalunya, Andalucia, Mallorca, the Canary Islands and more.
With France being easily accessible for Brits via road, rail and air, it is no surprise that it is one of the most popular golfing destinations. From Le Touquet to the French Alps to Le Golf National near Paris to the wine region of Provence, France has you covered.
Known more for it's food and culture than its golf, Italy is a growing golfing region, especially with the 2022 Ryder Cup coming to Rome.
Turkey has fast become one of the most popular golfing destinations, with plenty of brilliant courses and all-inclusive hotels. The main, and pretty much the only, region is Belek near Antalya which is a hotbed of golf.
Are you a fan of desert golf? The UAE is for you. Easily accessible from the UK, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have some incredible golf courses that are kept in pristine condition.
Home to the PGA Tour, the USA is home to some of the world's greatest courses including Augusta National and Pebble Beach. Whilst many of the PGA Tour and Major venues are private, there are plenty that allow visitors, like Pebble Beach, TPC Sawgrass, Bethpage State Park and more.
Mauritius isn’t recognised by many as your regular golfing destination but the island paradise is an incredible spot to play some impressive golf courses.
Best Golf Courses In Cyprus
At Europe’s most south-easterly point, Cyprus is a mountainous island packed with history, culture, cuisine, and some surprisingly good golf…
-
New Golf’s Greatest Holes TV Series Launched
A new TV program showcasing some of the best golf holes in the world is about to be launched. Rob Smith went to meet its two presenters…
By Rob Smith •
-
Murrayshall Golf and Hotel Review
Investment under new ownership in recent years has raised the bar at Murrayshall near Perth both on and off the course. We went to take a look...
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Whittlebury Park Golf Break Review
Elliott Heath enjoys a weekend in Northamptonshire at the impressive Whittlebury Park
By Elliott Heath •
-
East Lothian Golf Guide: Where To Play And Where To Stay
East Lothian's own David Jones, AKA The UK Golf Guy, offers up his expert tips to help you get the most from your time on Scotland's Golf Coast...
By David Jones •
-
Glorious Gleneagles: Make It Your Next Adventure
A Scottish country estate and retreat like no other, Gleneagles is a home-from-home golfing paradise in five-star luxury surroundings…
By in partnership with Gleneagles •SPONSORED
-
The Best Golf Courses In Portugal
Take a look at our list of the best golf courses located in Portugal.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Costa Navarino Golf Resort Review: A Greek Odyssey
Roderick Easdale heads to the idyllic Costa Navarino to sample the destination’s impressive golf and lifestyle offering
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Oulton Hall Stay And Play Review
Jeremy Ellwood heads to the south-eastern outskirts of Leeds to sample the grand Georgian hotel and golf courses at Oulton Hall
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Manor Of Groves Golf Stay and Play Review
Jeremy Ellwood heads to the Hertfordshire/Essex border for a stay and play visit to the Manor of Groves Hotel in Sawbridgeworth
By Jeremy Ellwood •