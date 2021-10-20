Travel Golf Monthly releases two Travel Supplements each year and our staff members and freelancers regularly travel around the world with our clubs to play popular and undiscovered spots. In our comprehensive travel section, we have guides on a number of destinations across countries including Portugal, Spain, France, Turkey, USA ,UAE and more.

Portugal

Portugal is arguably the most popular golfing destination for Brits, with its excellent climate, world class golf courses and easy access. The Algarve is the most popular region, although Lisbon is making strides and has some great courses and resorts itself.

Spain

Spain is a very popular choice with golfers, featuring some great golfing regions like Catalunya, Andalucia, Mallorca, the Canary Islands and more.

France

With France being easily accessible for Brits via road, rail and air, it is no surprise that it is one of the most popular golfing destinations. From Le Touquet to the French Alps to Le Golf National near Paris to the wine region of Provence, France has you covered.

Italy

Known more for it's food and culture than its golf, Italy is a growing golfing region, especially with the 2022 Ryder Cup coming to Rome.

Turkey

Turkey has fast become one of the most popular golfing destinations, with plenty of brilliant courses and all-inclusive hotels. The main, and pretty much the only, region is Belek near Antalya which is a hotbed of golf.

UAE

Are you a fan of desert golf? The UAE is for you. Easily accessible from the UK, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have some incredible golf courses that are kept in pristine condition.

USA

Home to the PGA Tour, the USA is home to some of the world's greatest courses including Augusta National and Pebble Beach. Whilst many of the PGA Tour and Major venues are private, there are plenty that allow visitors, like Pebble Beach, TPC Sawgrass, Bethpage State Park and more.

Mauritius

Mauritius isn’t recognised by many as your regular golfing destination but the island paradise is an incredible spot to play some impressive golf courses.