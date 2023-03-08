Bridgestone e12 Contact 2023 Golf Ball Review
Our verdict on this mid-priced golf ball that promises tee-to-green performance without the premium price tag
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Bridgestone makes some of the best high-end balls on the market. And the e12 Contact is solid, too. But it comes with a lot of game-enhancement promises that make it sound cheap and all-encompassing - which may turn off more serious golfers.
-
+
Solid feel
-
+
Good distance
-
+
Price feels just right
-
-
Better players may want to look at a more premium offering
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Bridgestone e12 Contact 2023 Golf Ball Review
The big thing to know about this ball is that its FLEXATIV Surlyn cover, which is the fourth generation of "contact science" technology, helps create 46 percent more surface contact with a clubface at impact. The cover contains modifiers that allow it to react to the amount of force applied at impact. This helps optimize the moment of impact, yielding faster speed on more powerful contact and higher spin rates on less powerful contact.
So with a driver, the cover behaves like a firmer material for faster ball speed and more distance, and less sidespin for straighter shots and enhanced forgiveness on mishits. And with a wedge or short iron, it behaves like a softer, slower material – creating more spin and control around the greens.
The ball is officially geared for golfers seeking maximum distance, straighter shots, soft feel and enhanced short game performance – and let's face it, that's most of us. More broadly, it's considered a straight-distance ball for a wide range of players. Each dimple has an outer portion that slows sidespin during flight, while a raised center area means more surface contact with the clubface at impact than traditional dimples, giving you a more efficient energy transfer and better core activation. And likewise, you'll get more short game spin and control, too, from that extra contact area.
In our testing, the extra short game spin was more apparent than the extra driver distance. Ball flight was fairly consistent and straight, with a nice trajectory. It was super windy during testing, so results might vary on calm days. But we found overall performance to be competitive with other similarly mid-priced balls in the category. One nice surprise was that the ball feels notably softer using a putter than other balls. There's also a handy alignment line to help with aim on the greens or even off the tee. In addition to glossy white, the new e12 Contact ball for 2023 is also offered in matte green, red and yellow options and will cost you $35 a dozen.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
-
Report: Tiger Woods Splits With Girlfriend Erica Herman
Reports in the United States say Tiger Woods has split with his long-term girlfriend Erica Herman after five years together
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Players Championship Odds: How to Bet on The 2023 Players Championship
If you are looking at How to Bet on the 2023 Players Championship, then follow this guide below, for all the best odds and betting offers available this week.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Good Or Bad? Verdict On The PGA Tour Designated Event Changes
Two Golf Monthly writers offer differing views on the newly-announced and controversial changes to next year's PGA Tour schedule
By Elliott Heath • Published