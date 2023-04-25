Reflo Congo Polo Shirt Review

If you’re looking for a smart polo shirt to help you stand out on the course this year, Reflo’s Congo is certainly a worthy contender among the best golf shirts on the market in 2023. The fabric itself is a technical design that should keep you cool while protecting you from harmful UV rays. We wanted to test this golf shirt for ourselves, so I wore it during a Spring round at Essendon Country Club.

The first thing to mention is the major selling point behind the Reflo range - that this is made from recycled plastic. The brand takes single-use plastics, melts them down and then spins them into a lightweight yarn that is certified by the Global Recycled Standard. What’s more, Reflo pledges to plant a tree for every product sold.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Of course, the eye-catching botanical pattern will likely be a bigger talking point among your golfing friends. I love the bold look which I think is surprisingly versatile as it works well with a range of different colours. I was surprised how well it worked with the light brown chinos I was wearing and it didn’t feel out of place in the fairly overcast, Spring conditions I was playing in.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Having said that, this is a lightweight, stretchable fabric that’s ideal for summer golf. What’s more, Reflo says this garment features TMPCNTRL technology which should help you stay dry in warm weather. There are also five sizes to choose from between small and double XL. Never has the fashion-conscious golfer had so much choice. From vibrant and distinctive to classic and modest, there are options to suit every eye. That this one is for those who want to bring an element of fun to the course is clear to see and yet it is smart and packed with the sort of golf-specific features you’d expect from a modern, technical fabric.