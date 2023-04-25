Reflo Congo Polo Shirt Review
Made from sustainable fabrics, how did this bold golf polo perform out on the golf course?
This Reflo design is fun, bold and smart and we think it works just as well with shorts and trousers for a distinctive, summertime look.
-
+
Modern aesthetics and smart fit
-
+
Made from recycled plastic
-
+
Protects from UV rays
-
-
Bright, botanical pattern might be too much for some
Reflo Congo Polo Shirt Review
If you’re looking for a smart polo shirt to help you stand out on the course this year, Reflo’s Congo is certainly a worthy contender among the best golf shirts on the market in 2023. The fabric itself is a technical design that should keep you cool while protecting you from harmful UV rays. We wanted to test this golf shirt for ourselves, so I wore it during a Spring round at Essendon Country Club.
The first thing to mention is the major selling point behind the Reflo range - that this is made from recycled plastic. The brand takes single-use plastics, melts them down and then spins them into a lightweight yarn that is certified by the Global Recycled Standard. What’s more, Reflo pledges to plant a tree for every product sold.
Of course, the eye-catching botanical pattern will likely be a bigger talking point among your golfing friends. I love the bold look which I think is surprisingly versatile as it works well with a range of different colours. I was surprised how well it worked with the light brown chinos I was wearing and it didn’t feel out of place in the fairly overcast, Spring conditions I was playing in.
Having said that, this is a lightweight, stretchable fabric that’s ideal for summer golf. What’s more, Reflo says this garment features TMPCNTRL technology which should help you stay dry in warm weather. There are also five sizes to choose from between small and double XL. Never has the fashion-conscious golfer had so much choice. From vibrant and distinctive to classic and modest, there are options to suit every eye. That this one is for those who want to bring an element of fun to the course is clear to see and yet it is smart and packed with the sort of golf-specific features you’d expect from a modern, technical fabric.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
