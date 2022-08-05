Zebra AIT 1 Putter Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As you go through your golfing life there are clubs that stand the test of time and if you grew up playing golf in the 1970s and '80s then the Ram Zebra putter will be one of them. It was one of the few face balanced mallet putters in a market that was saturated with blade putters, and I don't mean Ping Anser style blades.

The low profile face and distinctive lines on the crown drew a loyal fan base because it worked. You didn't see many poor putters with a Zebra and two major wins by Ray Floyd and Nick Price put the exclamation mark on the putter's history. Towards the end of the 20th century the brand faded from view as it was overtaken by changes in face inserts and high MOI mallets, so much so that we are a mallet dominated sport on the greens now.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Sometimes brands like this are re-launched under new owners but they don't quite capture the essence of the original. However with the 2022 relaunch the new owners hired veteran Odyssey designer Austie Rollinson to re-imagine the iconic shape of the original in the Zebra AIT 1 putter, using Artificial Intelligence Technology (AIT) to find the ideal CG locations to maximise the MOI.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Compared to the original, the face is deeper with an insert and the head is larger and rounder to create more forgiveness. In a nod to the past, the AIT 1 sole plate still features the Zebra turning its head and of course the distinctive alignment lines on the crown.

(Image credit: MHopley)

These are now grey on black instead of black on grey, which helps to make the central white line stand out more. The deeper head allows the lines to be longer and this combination creates an alignment aid at address with a strong visual look. It may not be as unique as it was, but for those that remember the original, it is like meeting an old friend.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The face features a 303 stainless steel insert in front of a soft urethane pad for better feel. The grooves on the insert help improve the launch and roll from the 3° face. The whole insert saves over 16g which is relocated elsewhere in the head to improve the MOI that measures 4172 g/cm2. As well as the two 15g weights that can be replaced, there is apparently a horseshoe (zebra shoe?) weight in the soleplate. It certainly feels like it is there and the roll and sound form the Zebra AIT 1 putter was very good.

(Image credit: MHopley)

It is a reasonably forgiving putter too and Zebra has done an excellent job of reinventing the original mallet for the modern game. The pricing is also competitive (RRP £179.99) for a putter that features a stepped KBS steel shaft for greater stability and a branded midsize Winn pistol grip.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Compared to modern putters it may look quite simple, but if you like mallets with strong alignment lines then the Zebra AIT 1 putter will also stand the test of time.

For a more modern variation on the Zebra theme read the Zebra AIT 3 putter review.