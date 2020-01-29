We pick out the best laser rangefinders the market in 2021 has to offer, all of which are designed to give you accurate distances to the flag and fit perfectly in your hand

Best Golf Laser Rangefinders

Laser rangefinders, possibly one of the best golf GPS pieces of kit you could invest in, give golfers pinpoint flag accuracy and that’s one of the reasons many golfers favour them over the best golf GPS watches and other golf GPS devices.

They also usually run on batteries and so can be left in your bag between games for a much more hassle-free user experience than GPS units, which need regular charging.

If you’re specifically on the lookout for a new laser rangefinder in 2021, we’ve got you covered with this guide to the best models on the market. They do come at a cost, but then so does a new top-end driver, and some of the new technology is a life-saver out on the course.

Below are some of the best golf laser rangefinders available to buy right now and we also recommend taking a look at some of our other guides on GPS equipment, such as the best golf GPS apps or best golf launch monitors.

Best Golf Laser Rangefinders 2021

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder

Bushnell are a brand synonymous with the best golf laser rangefinders and the Tour V5 and V5 Shift continue that trend. Both come packed full of technology such as Bite technology which is a magnetic mount and Pinseeker with visual JOLT technology which is a red ring that flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know they have locked onto the flag.

Both also have a Fast Focus System and are accurate to within one yard. The difference between the Tour V5 and the Shift is that the Shift comes with a new and improved slope algorithm and Slope-Switch technology which allows the user to turn the slope function on or off.

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Review

Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser



Compared with everything else we’ve tested, you’ll be hard pressed to find one more simpler to use than the Pro 3000. It stands out from the crowd with its sheer array of features as well as the case’s special connection to the Motocaddy accessory station and the two-year warranty.

Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder Review

GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder

The Laser 1 and Laser 1S provide laser measuring performance at a lower price point. Both models are lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design. They offer 6 x magnification and a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements, and feature three different targeting modes standard, scan, and pin. With vibration option to confirm target lock and a one-click scan feature, simplicity of use is at the heart of the design. The Laser 1S differs by featuring a Slope function to account for any slope in the terrain between golfer and target. Definitely one of the best GolfBuddy rangefinders in the current range.

Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder

One of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders you should consider is the Pro XE. There are many factors that influence the distance the ball will travel and how far the pin is away from you. The new Pro XE takes even more of these into account, including temperature and altitude as well as Slope, to give you an unprecedented level of accuracy on compensated yardages. Admittedly these features aren’t legal for competition use, but a button on the side quickly and easily disables them for your monthly medal.

In tournament play, you can benefit from the improved PinSeeker with Visual Jolt feature, on which a red ring now appears through the viewfinder along with a vibrating burst when the flag has been detected from the background. This extra reassurance should boost your confidence as to the club required for the upcoming shot. Another unique feature of the Pro XE is the Bite magnetic mount. This allows it to be stuck to almost anything metallic, the most convenient of which being the frame of a buggy.

Bushnell Pro XE Review

Volvik V1 Golf Range Finder

Volvik introduced its V1 rangefinder last year and it comes with a range of technologies to help you get the right yardage every time. First, it features a Pin Finder function, which is capable of calculating distances from five to 1,200 yards to within a yard. Additionally it comes with ‘Slope Compensation’ mode which takes into account elevation changes to ensure you are always getting the right yardage. Finally, Volvik has introduced ‘Priority First Goal’, which allows the user to measure to specific objects like flags and bunkers.

Volvik V1 Laser Rangefinder Review

Leupold Golf GX-4i3 Golf Rangefinder

Leupold’s DNA (Digitally eNhanced Accuracy) engine and advanced infrared laser provides fast measurements and increased accuracy displayed to the nearest 1/10 of a yard.

It even features a Club Selector tool, which can be disabled for tournament play, providing club recommendations based on personal hitting strengths, slope, and current environmental conditions.

PinHunter 3 technology increases the pulse rate of the rangefinder, which ignores user movement to identify the pin, while the audible Prism Lock lets you know you’re locked on to the target.

Garmin Approach Z82 Rangefinder

The Approach Z82 provides 2-D overlays for both full-colour Course View and Green View detail through the lens. When looking through the viewfinder, a full-colour 2-D Course View mapping is displayed on the left-hand side of the lens view, showing distances to hazards and the green. The flag finder feature will lock on the flag and give precise distances to the pin.

The Laser Range Arc will be drawn on the green at the distance ranged to the flag, so the golfer can see if the pin is in the front, middle, or back of the green. The arc can also be used to see what else is in play when ranging other targets on the course. There’s also a PlaysLike Distance feature that accounts for slopes and Pin Pointer feature, which points to the middle of the green on blind shots. Also if you like Garmin make sure you check out our guide on the best Garmin golf watches too.

Easy Green 1,300 Yard Golf Rangefinder

With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, EasyGreen’s 1300 model is an entry level laser that comes with ‘Slope Compensation Technology’ which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines. It also vibrates when locking onto the flag, comes with a premium carry case, and with an RRP of less then £200 it is considerably cheaper than most of its competitors.

Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder

Another worthy inclusion in this best golf laser rangefinders list, the Bushnell Hybrid combines laser and GPS yardages together. Exact distances to the pin are provided through the Hybrid’s laser function powered by a CR2 battery, while a GPS display on the side, powered by a USB rechargeable lithium ion battery, delivers front, middle and back yardages to help when golfers have blind shots or need quicker, more general information. The Hybrid also boasts PinSeeker with Jolt Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.

Shot Scope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder

We tested the Shot Scope Pro L1, the company’s first ever laser rangefinder, and found it a very decent first stab into the market. While the Pro L1 isn’t the perfect laser rangefinder, it offers more than enough features as well modern styling to justify the price tag and was easy to use overall.

Shotscope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder Review

GolfBuddy Laser Lite

Offering fast measurement of 0.5 seconds, this entry-level laser vibrates when the target is locked, provides slope adjusted distances and boasts three modes (Normal, Scan, Pin) for different situations. It weighs just 143 grams and also offers IPX4 Level water resistance, making it one of the best laser rangefinders on the market given the modest price tag.

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Review

Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Golf Rangefinder

The Coolshot Pro features the stability of the Coolshot 80’s vibration reduction in a more streamlined design, helping golfers find their target faster. Locked On Technology means overlapping targets are never an issue, with a green circle confirming the target, which means users aren’t guessing at the flag and getting an ‘incorrect’ reading. Meanwhile, ID Technology calculates incline and decline to display a slope-adjusted distance for how far the user should hit their ball.

Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review

GolfBuddy Aim L10V Rangefinder

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer. This combines with three targeting modes – standard, scan and pin – and 6 x magnification to ensure precision and clarity of results through the wider LCD screen. Additionally it comes with a slope on/off option to provide increased accuracy for various elevations.

Precision Pro NX7 Golf Rangefinder

Built with a shock-proof and water resistant design, the Pro NX7 by Precision Golf has Pulse Vibration Technology to help pick out the flag whilst the Target Acquisition Technology allows even those with the shakiest of hands to get an accurate reading. It’s a great option for those looking to save a few pounds who just want simple distances to the flag.

Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder

Competitively priced at £129.99, this unit boasts a Slope Compensation toggle that turned on and off slope-adjusted distances easily for practice and competition play. A First target priority function isolates the flag while measurements are confirmed by vibration. It is accurate to +/- 1 yard and can measure in yards or metres.

Inesis Golf 900 Review

Zoom Focus X Rangefinder

New rangefinder brand Zoom has introduced it’s first product, the Focus X. It has a multitude of premium features, such as the premium optics and six times magnification as well as Slope adjusted distance technology that measures distances adjusted to compensate for the elevation of the target. Given the quality of the product it is surprising to see it come with a modest RRP of £219.99.

Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder Review

Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangefinder

Compact and weighing just 130g, it features a First Target Priority algorithm that measures the distance to the closest of overlapping subjects to pick out the flag and other hazards more easily. It can also measure continuously for up to eight seconds when scanning the terrain.

Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangefinder review

For more information, read our full reviews and watch our videos. We’re certain you’ll find a laser rangefinder that gives you all the features you need, and at the right price.

