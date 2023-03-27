Callaway 2023 Fairway C HD Stand Bag deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Callaway 2023 Fairway C HD Stand Bag Review

Callaway has one of the largest stand bag ranges out of the big brands, so it can often be difficult to know which of its models is best for you. After testing the new 2023 Fairway C HD, I can categorically say that if you want a lightweight and fully waterproof stand bag from the brand, look no further than this.

At 2kg (4.4lbs) this is one of the most lightweight bags you can get that still holds all 14 golf clubs and more. There's no more satisfying feeling than carrying a lightweight golf bag over 18 holes and 2kg is a great starting point before you start filling it up. Indeed, only the Wilson Exo Lite stand bag can compete with this sort of weight. Coupled with the lightweight nature of this bag are the all-new straps and hip pad system that uses EVA molding for added comfort around the shoulders and back. The EVA within the straps and on the hip pad adds a level of softness that you don't get with many other of the best straps like the Ping Hoofer or Titleist Players 5 Stadry and makes for one of the best carrying experiences I've had in a golf bag. The legs create a really solid base too when the bag is stood up, but this bag won't translate onto a pushcart as well as bags like the TaylorMade FlexTech, a bag that has a base designed to be carried and used on carts.

In terms of pockets, there are five in total which I thought was perhaps one light when compared to some of the other best stand bags at a similar price. However, the five pockets that are on the Fairway C HD are substantial and, in my opinion, will offer more than enough room for what a golfer needs to carry. The best of the five is the valuables pockets which is fleece-lined to protect your phone from scratching as well as being pretty deep, allowing you to comfortably store a phone, wallet, keys, and more in there. The large side pocket is perfect for holding larger items like apparel and the bag also comes with a rain hood which you can store in this pocket.

There's a small side pocket behind the Callaway logo which is ideal for gloves while the ball pocket on the front is large and deep enough to carry as many golf balls as you'll ever need (hopefully). There is a cooler pocket too, however, this is where my main gripe with the Fairway C HD appeared. It's incredibly poorly designed in my opinion as the opening is too small and too tight to easily slip a water bottle in and out of when you're on the move. Instead of being able to put a bottle back in while I was walking, I had to stop entirely to force it back in. It frustrated what was an incredibly pleasant experience using this bag, and I ended up storing my water bottle in the large side pocket such was my annoyance with the designated cooler pocket.

Despite it comfortable fitting a bottle, the opening of the cooler pocket is too tight to easily use. The apparel, valuables and ball pocket on the 2023 Fairway C HD are excellent sizes.

The cooler pocket frustration aside, this bag is solid for organization and the 4-way top comfortably carried a full delegation of 14 golf clubs with no club crowding present. Finally, the waterproof fabric and seam-sealed zippers mean this bag is as waterproof as you can get and I certainly benefitted from it during my testing across a particularly wet March in the UK. Overall, this is one of the best lightweight, waterproof stand bags I have tested. The cooler pocket aside, there is all the room you could ever need in a bag that also benefits from some of the best bag straps on the market right now.