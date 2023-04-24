Ping Elevation Midlayer Review

Sam Tremlett tests out the new Elevation midlayer from Ping to see how it gets on out on the golf course.

Ping Elevation Midlayer Review
(Image credit: Howard Boylan)
Golf Monthly Verdict

This top may be lacking versatility somewhat, but out on the golf course it performed excellently. Soft, stretchy and comfortable, it is ideal for those slightly chillier days whilst it is easy to wash time after time as well.

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Very soft and comfortable top

  • +

    Graphic print looks cool

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    Waist adjusters

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

Ping Elevation Midlayer Review

Ping has a habit of making products that perform so well in testing that they make it into our Editor’s Choice lists, and this is not just limited to hardwear like the G430 drivers or irons. No the Ping apparel range has often made it in, for example the Frequency (opens in new tab) and 1A Putter polos (opens in new tab) made the lists over the last two years. Well 2023 continues that theme with the Elevation Midlayer. 

Ping Elevation Midlayer Review

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Starting with the aesthetics, we really liked the design on the chest of the top (opens in new tab) which is inspired by the Ping Split golf ball. It also has a nice texture to it although this graphic design may limit the top's versatility away from the golf course. As you can see we tested the grey option which looks great, and there are two other color options as well in blue and navy which also deliver in the looks department. 

ping elevation midlayer review

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The feel of the top is another huge plus point, along with the comfort, two factors which the best golf midlayers (opens in new tab) always get right. The brushed fleece is extremely soft on the skin, and the fabric itself stretched nicely throughout the swing as well. The cuffs felt comfortable on the wrists or forearms, whilst the collar felt soft and in no way irritable around the neck. This fabric also felt snug and warm too, so I think this top is more suited to those spring days when the temperature is a little chilly or when the wind picks up, as opposed to those warm days in summer. Let’s face it though, when it is hot in the summer we all just play in polo shirts (opens in new tab) anyway.

Ping Elevation Midlayer Review

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

On the whole there was only one design element I disliked with this top, the waist adjusters are slightly fiddly and took a little bit of time to get right. But once you find the fit for you, this top is excellent out on the golf course, and I liked the reasonable price as well. Not to mention it is easy to clean on a cold wash too.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior Staff Writer

A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!

As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.

He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 

Latest News