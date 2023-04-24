Ping Elevation Midlayer deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ping Elevation Midlayer Review

Ping has a habit of making products that perform so well in testing that they make it into our Editor’s Choice lists, and this is not just limited to hardwear like the G430 drivers or irons. No the Ping apparel range has often made it in, for example the Frequency (opens in new tab) and 1A Putter polos (opens in new tab) made the lists over the last two years. Well 2023 continues that theme with the Elevation Midlayer.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Starting with the aesthetics, we really liked the design on the chest of the top (opens in new tab) which is inspired by the Ping Split golf ball. It also has a nice texture to it although this graphic design may limit the top's versatility away from the golf course. As you can see we tested the grey option which looks great, and there are two other color options as well in blue and navy which also deliver in the looks department.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The feel of the top is another huge plus point, along with the comfort, two factors which the best golf midlayers (opens in new tab) always get right. The brushed fleece is extremely soft on the skin, and the fabric itself stretched nicely throughout the swing as well. The cuffs felt comfortable on the wrists or forearms, whilst the collar felt soft and in no way irritable around the neck. This fabric also felt snug and warm too, so I think this top is more suited to those spring days when the temperature is a little chilly or when the wind picks up, as opposed to those warm days in summer. Let’s face it though, when it is hot in the summer we all just play in polo shirts (opens in new tab) anyway.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

On the whole there was only one design element I disliked with this top, the waist adjusters are slightly fiddly and took a little bit of time to get right. But once you find the fit for you, this top is excellent out on the golf course, and I liked the reasonable price as well. Not to mention it is easy to clean on a cold wash too.