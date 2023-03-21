TecTecTec Team8 GPS Speaker Review

The TecTecTec Team8 GPS speaker is a small, lightweight speaker that adds a little fun to your weekend round with your buddies. The Team8 speaker works through Bluetooth connection. To make sure you get the most out of this GPS speaker, you will need to download the free TecTecTec GPS golf app and activate your device by the serial code on the product instruction manual. I can honestly say that setting up and connecting this speaker was one of the easiest, stress free experiences I have had with golf technology and it worked from the first attempt. In order to stay connected you just have to be within 15 yards of the speaker with your phone.

(Image credit: Future)

The Team8 speaker turns on via a hold of the power button on the speaker, where a blue light will appear. The same button is held until the speaker sounds and the light disappears to signal it’s now off. The sound quality was superb, up there with the very best golf speakers in this regard, and can get surprisingly loud for such a small device. The volume is easily adjusted using either the buttons on the side of the speaker or via your chosen music streaming service on your smartphone.

Once the app is downloaded and connected to your speaker, you can head to the course and use a nearby search to find the course you are playing and begin your round. The app displays yardages to the front, middle and back of greens and while you may not be looking at your phone on the course, a quick press of the button that looks like a flag, will have the speaker momentarily mute the music and read out the yardages to the different segments of the green.

Testing the Team8 speaker and GPS function at North Hants Golf Club (Image credit: Future)

A single press on that button measures the distance from shot to shot, so you and your playing partners can really see who hits the longest drive and a double press measures the distance to the closest hazard. You can also look at distances to other hazards via the app if there are multiple on a hole. I found the distances to be pretty accurate while comparing to both the Garmin Approach S62, considered one of the best golf GPS devices on the market, and my trusted Bushnell Pro XE rangefinder. However the fact the same button is used for so many functions made things a little complicated and meant I often was forgetting how many times or how long I needed to press a button to get what I was looking for.

The TecTecTec Team8 GPS Speaker clipped onto a trouser pocket (Image credit: Future)

The Team8 speaker is magnetic and will connect to carts, bag clips and the clip the device comes with allows you to clip the speaker to your trouser pocket or belt loop. By a simple tap of the power button, you will be able to answer phone calls and chat via a built-in microphone, making this one of the best golf accessories you could add to your bag. The TecTecTec Team8 speaker is charged via USB-C cable and a single charge should last up to two rounds, depending on the speed of your round of course. The Team8 speaker comes to retail at $99, so you get a lot for your money, is available in black, gray and yellow colorways.