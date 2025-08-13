The Magic Golf Club That's Transformed My Wedge Play
Jeremy Ellwood thinks he may finally have found the answer to the poor wedge play that's been letting him down by turning to a new 11-iron...
Let me start by saying that at the time of writing, my handicap index is 6.5 and that my game is usually built on being in play nine times out of ten off the tee and a reasonable distance down there for a 60-year-old, though not particularly long, plus pretty decent chipping and putting.
I am not a great iron player and definitely below average on full to fullish wedge shots into greens, where I don’t generate enough makeable birdie chances.
Around the greens and from the sand, though, I would say I was probably better than average, perhaps because I’ve missed so many greens over the years that I’ve had to be to hold on to my handicap.
I was last fitted for Ping Glide 4.0 wedges about three or four years ago and have had 50˚ and 54˚ models in the bag ever since. They’ve been great around the greens but hadn’t resolved my issues on fuller wedges shots, to such an extent that from 70-100 yards I would resort to either running something in low with an 8- or 9-iron if the approach in hand allowed such a shot, or gripping down on my set wedge (actually, a 10-iron, more of which in a moment) and taking something off that.
It sort of worked but I knew I was ignoring the elephant in the room to avoid hitting the shots I knew I should really be hitting. I hadn’t analysed things fully but the typical results on fullish shots with my 50˚ wedge would invariably involve poor, and often heavy, contact taking me from a good birdie-making position to struggling to save par all too often. In my mind, it had definitely become a combination of technique and lack of confidence.
But I hit my main set wedge (that 10-iron) much better – a Honma TWorld TW747Vx I acquired a few years ago following a trip out to the brand’s headquarters in Japan. I’ve known for a while they also made a matching 11-iron (49˚ gap wedge) so have occasionally looked out for one on ebay thinking that it might be the answer to my 70- to 100-yard nemesis.
Finally, in May this year I found one with the same shaft as my set. Better still, it was discounted down from £89.99 to £71.99. The order button was clicked and a few days later, there it was in my bag, ready to see if my theory held any water.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It did from the first round, where the very first shot from that range sounded flush off the blade and landed birdieable distance away. Several more attempts yielded similar results with confidence growing as a result. The fresh grooves also brought a greater degree of spin on greenside shots than I’ve been used to, adding another dimension there.
I wonder whether my technique is just not suited to speciality wedges on full shots, and the straighter leading edge on my Honma 11-iron, plus its more rounded sole and element of perimeter-weighted forgiveness could be what I’ve really needed from this range for a long time. It certainly seems like it!
Yes, there are still plenty of poor rounds in there on the handicap record, but my most recent outing at Hindhead Golf Club yielded a score differential of 2.4 (despite a bogey, double finish) and nearly a full-shot cut down to 6.5 from a high of 8.8 just a year ago.
Is it all down to my magic new 11-iron? Of course not. Has it played a significant role by increasing my confidence levels in that scoring range? Absolutely. Might more golfers actually be better off with fewer speciality wedges and something a little more forgiving at that end of the bag? That depends on the individual, but I would be very surprised if I was alone in that regard.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.