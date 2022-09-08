Titleist TSR3 Fairway Wood Review
With a completely redesigned head and more moveable weight options, the TSR3 could well be the most complete fairway wood on the market
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
-
+
Full face grooves enhance alignment
-
+
Faster off the face than prior version
-
+
More adjustability to alter shot shape
-
-
Weight track doesn't sit flush to the sole
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Titleist TSR3 Fairway Wood Review
While the changes in tech on the TSR3 driver have been minimal, the TSR3 fairway wood represents a more seismic shift in design and subsequent performance. Much of it is hidden under the bonnet but the eagle eyed among you will notice that the ARC (Active Recoil Channel) has gone. This is because Titleist was able to reconfigure the way the hosel enters the clubhead and make significant weight savings. The sole plate has also been made thicker, which makes the centre of gravity lower and deeper - a key ingredient for fairway wood performance, especially from the deck.
What you will clock straight away is the new SureFit CG weight track system that now has five positions instead of three, providing more adjustability for golfers seeking greater assistance in managing their ball flight and launch characteristics.
At address, another change you’ll notice is the full face scorelines that undoubtedly make aligning the club face easier and just makes the club look more inviting to hit behind the ball. So much so that in the first shot I hit with it in testing against my TSi3 fairway I achieved my longest carry of 240 yards, beating it by a full five yards through the air.
Further testing suggested this may have been somewhat of a fluke - in the end I only averaged two yards longer with the TSR3 versus TSi3 but aside from a little more distance, there are other aspects that represent significant improvements.
The first being the turf interaction. With ARC no longer there, the front section of the sole behind the face is flatter and wider, which means the club glides more smoothly through the turf and is more forgiving when you catch the ground slightly too early. The second being dispersion - I was noticeably more in control of where the ball was going with the TSR3, a trait you associate with the most forgiving fairway woods. Shots were finishing considerably less offline and also travelling a yard or two higher as well, helping with stopping power into greens.
The club easily becomes one of the best fairway woods on the market and with the option of the moveable weight, hosel adjustability and premium shafts, golfers have the opportunity to absolutely nail this area of the bag and give themselves a go-to one off the tee and turf. While the range has been expanded to include the tee-biased TSR2+, I can't help but feel the TSR3 is the most versatile fairway wood in the range.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Rickie Fowler Returns To Butch Harmon After Splitting With Coach
The American is back with Butch Harmon as he continues his quest to return to the world's top tier
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Laughs Off Near Air-Shot At BMW PGA Championship
The four-time Major winner barely moved his ball in the wet rough at Wentworth
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
McIlroy Calls For 'Fresh Blood' Ahead Of European Ryder Cup Rebuild
Europe's top-ranked golfer wants Luke Donald to give youth a chance next year in Rome
By Jeff Kimber • Published