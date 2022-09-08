Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Titleist TSR3 Fairway Wood Review

While the changes in tech on the TSR3 driver have been minimal, the TSR3 fairway wood represents a more seismic shift in design and subsequent performance. Much of it is hidden under the bonnet but the eagle eyed among you will notice that the ARC (Active Recoil Channel) has gone. This is because Titleist was able to reconfigure the way the hosel enters the clubhead and make significant weight savings. The sole plate has also been made thicker, which makes the centre of gravity lower and deeper - a key ingredient for fairway wood performance, especially from the deck.

What you will clock straight away is the new SureFit CG weight track system that now has five positions instead of three, providing more adjustability for golfers seeking greater assistance in managing their ball flight and launch characteristics.

At address, another change you’ll notice is the full face scorelines that undoubtedly make aligning the club face easier and just makes the club look more inviting to hit behind the ball. So much so that in the first shot I hit with it in testing against my TSi3 fairway I achieved my longest carry of 240 yards, beating it by a full five yards through the air.

Further testing suggested this may have been somewhat of a fluke - in the end I only averaged two yards longer with the TSR3 versus TSi3 but aside from a little more distance, there are other aspects that represent significant improvements.

The first being the turf interaction. With ARC no longer there, the front section of the sole behind the face is flatter and wider, which means the club glides more smoothly through the turf and is more forgiving when you catch the ground slightly too early. The second being dispersion - I was noticeably more in control of where the ball was going with the TSR3, a trait you associate with the most forgiving fairway woods. Shots were finishing considerably less offline and also travelling a yard or two higher as well, helping with stopping power into greens.

The club easily becomes one of the best fairway woods on the market and with the option of the moveable weight, hosel adjustability and premium shafts, golfers have the opportunity to absolutely nail this area of the bag and give themselves a go-to one off the tee and turf. While the range has been expanded to include the tee-biased TSR2+, I can't help but feel the TSR3 is the most versatile fairway wood in the range.