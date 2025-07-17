The Straight-Flying Illegal Golf Ball Bryson DeChambeau Was Testing Ahead Of The 2025 Open

The Open Championship, staged this year on the impressive links of Royal Portrush, is revered as golf's purest test. It demands precision, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to some of the more traditional nuances of the game. Yet, amidst the serious preparations for golf's oldest major, a curious and highly unconventional story emerged from the practice rounds: Bryson DeChambeau, the game's most analytical and often eccentric figure, was spotted testing a non-conforming golf ball.

The revelation came via Smylie Kaufman's popular Instagram account, "The Smylie Show," which captured DeChambeau on the Portrush links with a Polara Ultimate Straight golf ball. Kaufman, alongside DeChambeau’s playing partner Laurie Canter, could be heard giggling in the background, seemingly amused by DeChambeau's playful experimentation.

The balls that Bryson was seen 'testing' in practice at Portrush. (Image credit: Polara Golf)

The ball in question, the Polara Ultimate Straight, is non-comforming under the rules of golf, having been designed with "self-correcting technology" that claims to "reduce hooks and slices by up to 75%." Its unique dimple pattern is engineered to minimize aerodynamic side spin, supposedly making it fly remarkably straight, regardless of a golfer's swing flaws.

For a player like DeChambeau, who has been vocally struggling to find a ball he's happy with this year, feeling that most standard balls create too much curvature at his extremely high swing speeds, the allure of such a concept is perhaps understandable. He's a player who is constantly pushing boundaries in equipment to eliminate variables, and excessive side spin is clearly one of the variables on his hit list.

Back in early March, the American revealed he had changed his golf ball from the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash to the normal Pro V1x. Explaining his move to the Pro V1x, DeChambeau stated: "It seems to be flying the most consistent for me. A little bit lower flighting, a little bit more control with my half shots.

Bryson has been thinking deeply about his golf ball choice all year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That was a big thing. Left Dash is a great golf ball in firm conditions, but when it got soft, it just super spun, and then when I tried to take half shots off of the Left Dash, it would just knuckle, so I wouldn't get enough spin.

"I (now) have a little bit more spin throughout the bag, but on the half shots, I have a little more spin to control the golf ball on those greens a little bit.

"We haven't solved the wet and dry conditions problem, but I'm working hard to figure it out, and there's a couple cool options that are being prototyped, and we'll see where it goes. I just like pushing the envelope with innovation a little bit. It excites me."

DeChambeau is known as one of the more unorthodox thinkers in the game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This bizarre cameo, however, raises several intriguing questions. Is the practice day of The Open Championship, one of the most demanding events in golf, truly an appropriate testing ground for a non-conforming golf ball? While practice rounds are often used for dialing in equipment and strategy, most players are focused on perfecting their conforming setup for the impending tournament, rather than testing a golf ball that could not even be put into play!

DeChambeau's decision to even entertain such a novelty in this environment could be seen by some as a distraction to his preparations; however, as we know, he doesn’t often conform to normal concepts.

One might speculate that it was merely a moment of lighthearted fun, a break from the intense pressure of major championship preparation; however, DeChambeau is known for his curious mind and willingness to explore unconventional avenues. There is every chance that it was a genuine fact-finding mission, an extreme test to understand the absolute limits of ball flight and how much side spin can truly be mitigated, even if the ball itself is illegal for competition. It could provide him with insights into how different aerodynamic properties affect his unique swing, which he might then apply in some way to his conforming ball selection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of his true intent, the image of Bryson DeChambeau experimenting with a Polara ball at The Open's practice facility is a quintessential Bryson moment – a blend of scientific curiosity, a touch of showmanship, and an unwavering commitment to finding new ways to conquer the game, even if it means venturing far outside the conventional boundaries.