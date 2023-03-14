Tifosi Veloce Interchangeable Sunglasses Review
These stylish sunglasses come in at an affordable price but do they work well on the golf course? Joel Tadman found out
For the very modest price of £69.99, with the three sets of lenses you’re essentially get three pairs in once. Plus the styling is such that you could comfortably where them away from the golf course too, whether that’s while doing other sports or simply out and about on a sunny day.
-
+
Stylish, versatile design
-
+
Comfortable and secure
-
+
Choice of three lenses
-
+
Great value for money
-
-
Carry case could offer more protection
Quality golf sunglasses shouldn’t have to cost the earth and Tifosi is a brand that offers a whole host of high-performance styles without the premium prices. A classic example of this is the Veloce, a sporty, versatile frame that comes with three interchangeable lenses, so you can adapt the product to suit the activity or light conditions you’re facing on any given day.
The biggest compliment we could pay the Veloce is that you genuinely don’t notice you’re wearing them, a common trait among the best golf sunglasses. They weigh just 28g and feature an adjustable nose piece, which helps create a comfortable and secure fit. This is especially important in golf when movement of the frames on your face when making a swing could be the difference between a well struck shot or a destructive shank. This glasses offer minimal distractions, allowing you to fully focus on the shot in hand.
The matte black Grilamid TR-90 frames we tested felt sturdy and well made plus there’s just enough give in them to ensure they will fit a variety of face sizes. The other benefit of have a little bit of flexibility built in is that they are less likely to snap should they get accidentally knocked or sat on. Thankfully, the Veloce comes with a firm zippered carry case which stores the frame and the other lenses available.
Speaking of these, which are made of a shatterproof polycarbonate and scratch resistance, besides the Smoke lenses that come as standard there are clear and All conditions red lenses. While the Smoke lenses were good all purpose lenses, we really liked the All Conditions Red lenses for golf. The shade of brown they are seemed to enhance the contrast we could see on the greens on sunny days where without them, much of detail would get bleached out.
They’re easy to interchange to just pop them out using the technique highlighted in the instructions provided, pop the new ones in (listen for the click) and wipe over with the cleaning cloth.
Many golfers dismiss wearing sunglasses because they can’t get used to the difference in the view or they don’t feel comfortable. If this applies to you I would urge you to try the Veloce from Tifosi. With the slip-resistant rubber arms and robust nylon frame, they are comfortable, secure and will do the vital job of protecting your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays. There are even small vents in the lenses to prevent fogging - Tifosi has thought of everything.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
