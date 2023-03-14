Tifosi Veloce Interchangeable Sunglasses Review

Quality golf sunglasses shouldn’t have to cost the earth and Tifosi is a brand that offers a whole host of high-performance styles without the premium prices. A classic example of this is the Veloce, a sporty, versatile frame that comes with three interchangeable lenses, so you can adapt the product to suit the activity or light conditions you’re facing on any given day.

The biggest compliment we could pay the Veloce is that you genuinely don’t notice you’re wearing them, a common trait among the best golf sunglasses. They weigh just 28g and feature an adjustable nose piece, which helps create a comfortable and secure fit. This is especially important in golf when movement of the frames on your face when making a swing could be the difference between a well struck shot or a destructive shank. This glasses offer minimal distractions, allowing you to fully focus on the shot in hand.

The matte black Grilamid TR-90 frames we tested felt sturdy and well made plus there’s just enough give in them to ensure they will fit a variety of face sizes. The other benefit of have a little bit of flexibility built in is that they are less likely to snap should they get accidentally knocked or sat on. Thankfully, the Veloce comes with a firm zippered carry case which stores the frame and the other lenses available.

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of these, which are made of a shatterproof polycarbonate and scratch resistance, besides the Smoke lenses that come as standard there are clear and All conditions red lenses. While the Smoke lenses were good all purpose lenses, we really liked the All Conditions Red lenses for golf. The shade of brown they are seemed to enhance the contrast we could see on the greens on sunny days where without them, much of detail would get bleached out.

They’re easy to interchange to just pop them out using the technique highlighted in the instructions provided, pop the new ones in (listen for the click) and wipe over with the cleaning cloth.

(Image credit: Future)

Many golfers dismiss wearing sunglasses because they can’t get used to the difference in the view or they don’t feel comfortable. If this applies to you I would urge you to try the Veloce from Tifosi. With the slip-resistant rubber arms and robust nylon frame, they are comfortable, secure and will do the vital job of protecting your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays. There are even small vents in the lenses to prevent fogging - Tifosi has thought of everything.