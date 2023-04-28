Chervo Anyone Polo Shirt deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Chervo Anyone Polo Shirt Review

Rarely have I worn a more comfortable golf polo shirt than the Chervo Anyone Polo Shirt. The stretch jersey yarn was so soft to the skin, it was superb to wear and you find yourself continually rubbing the sleeves it is so soft. I tested this during a round at Essendon Country Club, and the shirt helped me to a year’s best 39 points. It was a cool day and the shirt is certainly made for warmer days, but it went really well with the Chervo Posticcio Top, and the two complimented each other perfectly. So excellent is the fit of the polo that it would work under any of the best golf mid-layers.

The superb detailing on the Chervo Anyone Golf Polo Shirt (Image credit: Future)

The all-over print is likely not to suit everyone’s eye, but I thought that it was actually pretty subtle, and there are several different designs, the Polka Dot Blue I tested was really pleasing on the eye and certainly makes a change to some standard block colors of other golf shirts I own. The sizing was as I expected the XL size for me (6ft 3 inch 18 stone) being spot on for the look and feel I enjoy.

The Chervo Anyone polo shirt assisted my birdie on the par-3 8th at Essendon Country Club (Image credit: Future)

Although I couldn’t prove this on the day of the test, the shirt claims to have excellent tech to help deal with hot weather, with sunblock technology that protects the wearer from harmful UV rays. I can say that the Dry-Matic treatment of the fabric, which claims to help with freshness and breathability, certainly did seem to ring true - I was feeling very fresh for my post-round ham, egg and chips.

This is certainly not a value option you'll find among the best cheap golf shirts, but it is without a doubt a fabulous top, made from top-quality fabric by a brand who certainly knows how to make exciting, attractive and great-fitting clothing.