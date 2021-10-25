Tour
Latest
Bermuda Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who is the GM Tipster backing to win this week in Bermuda?
Jeff Winther Claims Maiden European Tour Title
By Matt Cradock •
Fredrik Andersson Hed Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer
By Matt Cradock •
Hideki Matsuyama Claims Zozo Championship On Home Soil
By Matt Cradock •
Mickelson Dismisses Driving Accuracy - "What I'm Looking At Is Distance"
Mickelson is one of the star names this week as the PGA Tour Champions Playoffs begin...
By Garrett Johnston •
Zozo Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021
The PGA Tour is back in Japan for the lucrative Zozo Championship. Who will win?
By Jeremy Chapman •
Mallorca Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
The European Tour takes in Santa Ponsa this week for the low-key Mallorca Open. Who will win?
By Jeremy Chapman •
What Would An Average Golfer Shoot Around Valderrama?
The Golf Monthly forum has its say...
By Mark Townsend •
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Moves To Yas Island For Rolex Series Opener
By Matt Cradock •
Seong-Hyeon Kim Addressed Penalty After Ball Takes 30 Seconds To Fall
By Matt Cradock •