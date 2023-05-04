Edel SMS Pro Iron deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Edel SMS Pro Iron Review

Following on from the Edel SMS iron, one of the first ever to offer shot-shaping adjustability in an iron, the brand has now added to its range with the SMS Pro iron. The idea being to offer the same technology and performance benefits in a more compact head, creating an iron that appeals more to the low handicapper.

Visually, this iron certainly looks more refined than the Edel SMS iron and definitely suits my eye better. The topline is noticeably thinner, the blade length has reduced and the sole has become much narrower. It also has a new geometry to it called tri-step comprising three separate surfaces: leading edge bounce, effective middle tier bounce and trail relief bounce to improve turf interaction. The sole is now CNC milled, so you get that almost ribbed effect which just adds to the shelf appeal.

The 7-iron loft remains at 32° so it won’t be the longest among the best compact mid-handicap irons - it’s main competitors will likely be the Srixon ZX7 Mk II iron and the Titleist T100s. Obviously the SMS Pro stands out with its two 2g weights and one 8g weight housed in ports behind the lower portion of the face. Edel says interchanging these allows for club face control and improved accuracy. This impressive technology earned the SMS Pro iron a place in our Editor's Choice for 2023.

My testing showed a variance in the ball flight when I switched the weight positions. I particularly enjoyed the results with the heavier 8g weight, denoted by the red circle, slotted in to the toe to help negate my common miss to the left or over draw. The impact is relatively subtle - I was still able to draw the ball in this setting - but my overall shot pattern was certainly more to the right. It wasn’t as long as the T100s or ZX7 Mk II in testing for me, which is something worth considering, but I could certainly make a case for them being marginally more accurate once the right weight settings were discovered.

The feel has improved too - this iron is precision grain forged from 1025 carbon steel and it certainly doesn’t have the firm, clicky feel of the SMS iron. While it isn’t as soft or dense as a blade, it’s somewhere in between which I think is where most single digit index golfers want their irons to be - soft but with some liveliness to the hit. The turf interaction is really brisk too - I was able to take mid-sized, clean divots with this club but still with some margin for error when I contacted the ground a fraction too early. In fact, the impact experience was up there with some of the best golf blade irons. I do think the milled sole helps the clubhead get through the turf and out again quickly, it’s something I noticed on the TaylorMade MG2 wedges which had a similar milled pattern on the sole.