Callaway Paradym Iron Review

Callaway’s game improvement irons have always performed well but aesthetically, there was opportunities for enhancement. It needed an iron that offered game-improvement qualities, but didn’t scream high handicapper like the Rogue ST Max, and the new Paradym certainly delivers on this brief.

From the rear, this iron impresses visually and at address, it combines a compact blade length with a generous sole width and top line to inspire confidence over the ball. The mirror chrome finish will continue to divide opinion, but the dimensions appear to be spot on for the avid yet inconsistent golfer this iron is likely to be aimed at. There is perhaps some crossover with the Apex DCB iron visually, but the performance package certainly creates a point of difference.

Its construction is, in many respects, unique with its hollowed out, hollow body Speed Frame, the A.I. optimised forged face and urethane microspheres filling the cavity to dampen down vibrations. We tested the Paradym iron on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and the performance was encouraging. The 7-iron has a loft of 29°, which is closest to the Rogue ST Max OS iron that comes in at 28.5°. Despite being more streamlined and a touch weaker in loft, the Paradym kept up with the Rogue ST Max OS and often surpassed it in terms of carry distance. It averaged 175 yards and rarely dipped below 172, testament to the consistency when the strike pattern deviated away from the sweet-spot, and with a peak height of 35 yards and descent angle of 48° should have no problem getting the ball to stop on the green.

It felt just as explosive and stable off the face but with a far more appealing sound and feel. Where the Rogue ST Max OS has a somewhat clicky sensation to it, the sound off the face of the Paradym iron was noticeably quieter, contributing to what I would interpret as a softer feel. Despite the relatively short blade length, this iron is extremely forgiving off centre in the heel and toe direction. When the impact location moved slightly one way or the other, the flight remained high and relatively straight and the drop off in distance was less than I expected. It’s a nice feeling knowing that you can make a bad swing and the chances are you’ll still find the green or get close to it.

Paradym slots neatly into the range as a mid-handicap iron for golfers that prioritise distance and accuracy over things like a soft feel and workability. Comparable to irons like the Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal Pro, it will become one of the best game improvement irons on the market in 2023 because how lively it feels without those harsh vibrations you sometimes get with distance irons while delivering repeatable carries. The extra distance you’ll likely achieve versus what’s currently in your bag could create some gapping issues, but they’re worth overcoming to get such a playable, visually striking distance iron in your bag.

For the $1,199/£1,199 price tag, it becomes a long-term investment for golfers that are due an upgrade and if you’ve been waiting for the ‘right time’ to finally bite the bullet or are struggling with how to choose golf irons, Paradym could well become the leading choice and the right time is now.