Wilson Dynapower Iron Review

The original Wilson Dyna-Powered muscle back iron was launched way back in 1956 with what was, at the time, described as having ‘innovative weight distribution’. Over half a century later, it’s fair to say that technology has moved on somewhat and the new Dynapower iron is testament to this.

To make it outperform the outgoing D9 iron would be some feat but Wilson claims to have achieved this by using Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to optimise the face architecture and reconfigure the Power Holes 3.0 on the sole to perform better for its target player. Specifically focusing on making the center and toe sections of the club faster as this is where 85 per cent of 10+ handicap players strike their shots.

(Image credit: Future)

At address this iron has all the hallmarks of a game improvement iron - notably generous offset and a wide sole but the topline has been made thinner to appeal to a slightly lower handicap range than the D9. This does mean that you can see the back of the sole poking out behind it in the longer irons, but overall it’s an inviting iron to hit. The hosel’s a little longer than on the D9 and there’s a white bottom groove which certainly helps set the face angle to your intended target.

My first impressions were that this iron feels faster than most. If hitting the ball as far as you can is your main priority, you’ll enjoy the hitting experience with the Dynapower. It has that metallic, metalwood-like feel that translates into power and leaves you itching to hit another shot. The 7-iron loft is 27°, so pretty strong, but that’s fine as long as you remember the 7-iron is really a 6-iron, the 8-iron is really a 7-iron etc. The stock 7-iron length is also 37.5”, on the long side, which will help generate more clubhead speed. I was regularly exceeding 180 yards of carry with the ‘7-iron’ and it was longer than any of the best distance irons I’ve tried so far, including the TaylorMade Stealth and the Cobra Aerojet, which has even stronger lofts.

(Image credit: Future)

The ball flight is fairly flat, as you might expect, which means golfers with slower swing speeds may struggle to fulfil this iron’s distance potential. That said, for me this iron was fast from a wide area and pretty consistent. The shot pattern was left of target, likely down to the offset, but it was nice knowing the ball would draw pretty much every time so I could allow for it.

Golf can be a challenging pastime but the Wilson Dynapower undoubtedly elevates your enjoyment by enabling you to hit longer, straighter iron shots. If you can manage this distance and make it playable, then it has potential to lower your scores. Plus at £700 for a set, you get an awful lot of bang for your buck. When your greens get firm, be sure to allow for a little extra roll after landing though.