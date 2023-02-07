Wilson Dynapower Iron Review
Joel Tadman straps himself in to test this powerful distance iron up against its main competitors to see how it compares
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
This is a long, forgiving iron that makes the task of trying to hit greens an enjoyable one. Perhaps not as versatile as some of its competitors, but it certainly delivers a satisfying hitting experience.
-
+
Incredibly fast off the face
-
+
Easy to draw
-
+
Forgiving from a wide area
-
+
Excellent value for money
-
-
Flat ball flight limits stopping power
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Wilson Dynapower Iron Review
The original Wilson Dyna-Powered muscle back iron was launched way back in 1956 with what was, at the time, described as having ‘innovative weight distribution’. Over half a century later, it’s fair to say that technology has moved on somewhat and the new Dynapower iron is testament to this.
To make it outperform the outgoing D9 iron would be some feat but Wilson claims to have achieved this by using Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to optimise the face architecture and reconfigure the Power Holes 3.0 on the sole to perform better for its target player. Specifically focusing on making the center and toe sections of the club faster as this is where 85 per cent of 10+ handicap players strike their shots.
At address this iron has all the hallmarks of a game improvement iron - notably generous offset and a wide sole but the topline has been made thinner to appeal to a slightly lower handicap range than the D9. This does mean that you can see the back of the sole poking out behind it in the longer irons, but overall it’s an inviting iron to hit. The hosel’s a little longer than on the D9 and there’s a white bottom groove which certainly helps set the face angle to your intended target.
My first impressions were that this iron feels faster than most. If hitting the ball as far as you can is your main priority, you’ll enjoy the hitting experience with the Dynapower. It has that metallic, metalwood-like feel that translates into power and leaves you itching to hit another shot. The 7-iron loft is 27°, so pretty strong, but that’s fine as long as you remember the 7-iron is really a 6-iron, the 8-iron is really a 7-iron etc. The stock 7-iron length is also 37.5”, on the long side, which will help generate more clubhead speed. I was regularly exceeding 180 yards of carry with the ‘7-iron’ and it was longer than any of the best distance irons I’ve tried so far, including the TaylorMade Stealth and the Cobra Aerojet, which has even stronger lofts.
The ball flight is fairly flat, as you might expect, which means golfers with slower swing speeds may struggle to fulfil this iron’s distance potential. That said, for me this iron was fast from a wide area and pretty consistent. The shot pattern was left of target, likely down to the offset, but it was nice knowing the ball would draw pretty much every time so I could allow for it.
Golf can be a challenging pastime but the Wilson Dynapower undoubtedly elevates your enjoyment by enabling you to hit longer, straighter iron shots. If you can manage this distance and make it playable, then it has potential to lower your scores. Plus at £700 for a set, you get an awful lot of bang for your buck. When your greens get firm, be sure to allow for a little extra roll after landing though.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Controversial St Andrews Old Course Swilcan Bridge 'Patio' Dug Up
The Swilcan Bridge 'patio' is no more following the intense social media backlash...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed Flies To London For DP World Tour Hearing
The 2018 Masters champion will appear at this week's Arbitration Panel Hearing where LIV players' DP World Tour futures will be decided
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'I Haven't Even Entertained What The Ryder Cup Looks Like For Me'
Justin Rose has put himself back in the Ryder Cup frame after victory at Pebble Beach
By Elliott Heath • Published