FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove Review
Joel Tadman passes judgement on this premium golf glove from market-leading brand FootJoy
There aren’t many better feelings in golf than sliding on an FJ StaSof glove. It offers exceptional grip, a super-soft feel and a surprising amount of durability if well looked after.
Exceptional grip
Snug yet comfortable, adaptable fit
Surprisingly robust
Only one color option
FootJoy views the humble golf glove as an extension of your equipment, which makes sense given it is the thing that connects your clubs to your hands when you make a full swing. The StaSof has been an incredibly popular franchise for over 35 years both at retail and on tour, sitting in the premium space just underneath the super-soft Pure Touch and below the HyperFLX in terms of price point and performance.
Its popularity comes from the combination of feel, traction with a hint of durability added into the mix. It’s made from a premium cabretta leather which provides that soft, supple feel and is treated in a way that helps it maintain these desirable properties for longer. Sliding on a correctly sized 2023 StaSof glove for the first time is an immensely satisfying experience. You want it to feel snug, like a second skin, but there’s now enough flexibility to take your grip comfortably thanks to the Powernet mesh section at the back - a narrow black strip that also helps with comfort and breathability.
The way this glove locks in the club into your hand is amazing, there’s no opportunity for it to move around unless you significantly loosen your grip. This really allows you to swing with confidence, knowing your hold is secure. But the thing that makes the StaSof such one of the best golf gloves and one of the most versatile options is the way it confidently handles different weather conditions. The moisture management on offer ensures on hot days, you won’t lose control of the club, partly down to the All-climate grip and exclusive APL leather used on the palm. On wet days, you might want to switch to a FootJoy Rain glove, although the StaSof performs admirably in a light passing shower.
This is a leather glove, so it won’t last as long or be as hard wearing as a synthetic glove, but the Stasof certainly has a decent level of robustness to it. If well looked after, it should perform to a suitable level for over 10 rounds, maybe more if you don’t use it to practice or warm up with too. Either way, the 2023 StaSof is comfortably among the best FootJoy golf gloves so if you can, treat yourself - you won't regret it.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
