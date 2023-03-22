FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove Review

FootJoy views the humble golf glove as an extension of your equipment, which makes sense given it is the thing that connects your clubs to your hands when you make a full swing. The StaSof has been an incredibly popular franchise for over 35 years both at retail and on tour, sitting in the premium space just underneath the super-soft Pure Touch and below the HyperFLX in terms of price point and performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Its popularity comes from the combination of feel, traction with a hint of durability added into the mix. It’s made from a premium cabretta leather which provides that soft, supple feel and is treated in a way that helps it maintain these desirable properties for longer. Sliding on a correctly sized 2023 StaSof glove for the first time is an immensely satisfying experience. You want it to feel snug, like a second skin, but there’s now enough flexibility to take your grip comfortably thanks to the Powernet mesh section at the back - a narrow black strip that also helps with comfort and breathability.

(Image credit: Future)

The way this glove locks in the club into your hand is amazing, there’s no opportunity for it to move around unless you significantly loosen your grip. This really allows you to swing with confidence, knowing your hold is secure. But the thing that makes the StaSof such one of the best golf gloves and one of the most versatile options is the way it confidently handles different weather conditions. The moisture management on offer ensures on hot days, you won’t lose control of the club, partly down to the All-climate grip and exclusive APL leather used on the palm. On wet days, you might want to switch to a FootJoy Rain glove, although the StaSof performs admirably in a light passing shower.

(Image credit: Future)

This is a leather glove, so it won’t last as long or be as hard wearing as a synthetic glove, but the Stasof certainly has a decent level of robustness to it. If well looked after, it should perform to a suitable level for over 10 rounds, maybe more if you don’t use it to practice or warm up with too. Either way, the 2023 StaSof is comfortably among the best FootJoy golf gloves so if you can, treat yourself - you won't regret it.