Sure-Strike Training Aid Review

You will likely be familiar with the original Sure-Set product, the Sure-Strike is an adaptation of that with additional hinge. We all want to be better ball strikers and now you can improve this aspect of the game from wherever you are. Most training aids involve some sort of setting-up time and some space or a flat surface, with the Sure-Strike you can come back to it at any time and keep working away at the correct move.

Put simply, this is feel-based intuitive training tool that allows you to perfect your mechanics in increasing shaft lean and establish the impact fundamentals that the best players manage to produce. We hear a lot about lag, and how the likes of Sergio Garcia have bags of it, but how do we add some it ourselves? This is a great start.

If any of these faults have cropped up in a lesson – early release, too much face rotation, a slice, poor striking, off-centre hits or adding loft – then the Sure-Strike has been tested for two years to install some world-class impact fundamentals. Even if you are an elite player the Sure-Strike is one of the best golf training aids and an excellent refinement tool.

A big benefit is that it ticks an awful lot of boxes. Dan Frost is an innovative, leading coach with an exceptional knowledge of the swing and the Sure-Strike helps to put in place a flat left wrist, correct forearm control, more shaft lean and increased right-hand pressure while encouraging some better timing of your extension and arms straightening.

It’s also versatile and not just for the full swing. You can move the center ball around to understand better how your body moves and it’s adaptable in that you can work on what’s needed for those delicate chips around the green, move into pitching and then building up into the full swing.

But the fundamental benefit is to establish that experience of true impact alignment. A common fault throughout the game is to lean the handle back and bottom out the swing too early and this encourages you to build up the right rhythm throughout the swing and, as long as you keep the pressure to the left, align yourself better. There is also bonus footage and additional features when purchasing the product to keep your interest stimulated and your progress ongoing.