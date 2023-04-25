Sure-Strike Training Aid Review
We test the latest training aid from Dan Frost to see how it can help golfers achieve better positions in their swing
The Sure-Strike is a great way to work on a number of faults and understand how your swing and body works and then inform the player how to locate the feel. Then to train it and, finally, transfer the skill to the course. It’s a versatile product which works for the shorter shots as well as for your full swing.
Helps with multiple faults
Great for alignment
Well researched and tested
Needs some self-discipline to get the most out of it
Sure-Strike Training Aid Review
You will likely be familiar with the original Sure-Set product, the Sure-Strike is an adaptation of that with additional hinge. We all want to be better ball strikers and now you can improve this aspect of the game from wherever you are. Most training aids involve some sort of setting-up time and some space or a flat surface, with the Sure-Strike you can come back to it at any time and keep working away at the correct move.
Put simply, this is feel-based intuitive training tool that allows you to perfect your mechanics in increasing shaft lean and establish the impact fundamentals that the best players manage to produce. We hear a lot about lag, and how the likes of Sergio Garcia have bags of it, but how do we add some it ourselves? This is a great start.
If any of these faults have cropped up in a lesson – early release, too much face rotation, a slice, poor striking, off-centre hits or adding loft – then the Sure-Strike has been tested for two years to install some world-class impact fundamentals. Even if you are an elite player the Sure-Strike is one of the best golf training aids and an excellent refinement tool.
A big benefit is that it ticks an awful lot of boxes. Dan Frost is an innovative, leading coach with an exceptional knowledge of the swing and the Sure-Strike helps to put in place a flat left wrist, correct forearm control, more shaft lean and increased right-hand pressure while encouraging some better timing of your extension and arms straightening.
It’s also versatile and not just for the full swing. You can move the center ball around to understand better how your body moves and it’s adaptable in that you can work on what’s needed for those delicate chips around the green, move into pitching and then building up into the full swing.
But the fundamental benefit is to establish that experience of true impact alignment. A common fault throughout the game is to lean the handle back and bottom out the swing too early and this encourages you to build up the right rhythm throughout the swing and, as long as you keep the pressure to the left, align yourself better. There is also bonus footage and additional features when purchasing the product to keep your interest stimulated and your progress ongoing.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
