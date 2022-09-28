Vega Alcor Tour Wedge Review
Our verdict on the unique Vega Alcor Tour wedge which features interchangeable sole plates that alter the level of bounce on offer
A unique wedge offering that allows golfers to adapt to different turf types or course conditions without having to invest in multiple clubs. The premium price reflects the 3-in-1 capability and while it isn't perfect, it does the job it is designed to do very well.
Able to adapt the level of bounce to suit conditions
Solid feel
Could argue offers good value for money
Dirt tends to gather in the wrench holes
Vega might not be a brand you’re familiar with, although the cost of this wedge will no doubt grab your attention. But there's a reason behind it in that this is no ordinary wedge. In fact, it’s essentially three wedges in one.
The main story with the Alcor Tour wedge, which sits in the Vega Star range, concerns the sole. Often, manufacturers will use Tungsten in golf club design to bring the weight down. However, Vega has used a lightweight titanium sole plate which attaches to the head via two screws in the heel and toe, which allows more weight to be put high in the head. Raising the CG higher up in the face increases spin rate. Moving the weight to the toe, meanwhile, makes it easier to square the club up and hit more precise shots time after time.
The Alcor Tour has another big USP versus the best golf wedges: the titanium sole plate is interchangeable. This means it can be configured with a low bounce, mid bounce or a high bounce sole plate. One sole plate will cost you £249; for £329 you get all three in a neat little kit along with a wrench to carry out the adjustments yourself. With the latter option, you have one wedge that can be adjusted for the conditions of any golf course that you play throughout the year. Simply use the wrench that is supplied to perfect your bounce and you can really dial in your wedges.
Perhaps some heavy rain means you need more bounce to provide more margin for error on your chip shots from wet lies. Or maybe you're off to a links course and therefore need less bounce to cope with the firm, tight lies you often get on the coast. Providing you know what bounce you need and how to use the bounce correctly, making the change is straight forward and it will make a big difference in the turf interaction you experience.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.8.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
