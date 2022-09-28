Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Vega Alcor Tour Wedge Review

Vega might not be a brand you’re familiar with, although the cost of this wedge will no doubt grab your attention. But there's a reason behind it in that this is no ordinary wedge. In fact, it’s essentially three wedges in one.

The main story with the Alcor Tour wedge, which sits in the Vega Star range, concerns the sole. Often, manufacturers will use Tungsten in golf club design to bring the weight down. However, Vega has used a lightweight titanium sole plate which attaches to the head via two screws in the heel and toe, which allows more weight to be put high in the head. Raising the CG higher up in the face increases spin rate. Moving the weight to the toe, meanwhile, makes it easier to square the club up and hit more precise shots time after time.

(Image credit: Vega golf)

The Alcor Tour has another big USP versus the best golf wedges: the titanium sole plate is interchangeable. This means it can be configured with a low bounce, mid bounce or a high bounce sole plate. One sole plate will cost you £249; for £329 you get all three in a neat little kit along with a wrench to carry out the adjustments yourself. With the latter option, you have one wedge that can be adjusted for the conditions of any golf course that you play throughout the year. Simply use the wrench that is supplied to perfect your bounce and you can really dial in your wedges.

Perhaps some heavy rain means you need more bounce to provide more margin for error on your chip shots from wet lies. Or maybe you're off to a links course and therefore need less bounce to cope with the firm, tight lies you often get on the coast. Providing you know what bounce you need and how to use the bounce correctly, making the change is straight forward and it will make a big difference in the turf interaction you experience.