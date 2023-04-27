Castore Tech Trouser deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Castore Tech Trousers Review

A pair of pants is a pair of pants, right? Wrong, not all golf trousers are created equal, something the Castore Tech bottoms clearly demonstrate. This smart, stylish option for your legs has performance and comfort at its heart along with practical features that add convenience to the experience.

With a classic tapered fit, these golf trousers won’t be super skin tight and pinch in all the wrong areas, nor will they look baggy and ill-fitting walking the fairways. The balance struck is ideal, suitable for a variety of builds. But if they are on the snug side, they shouldn’t feel uncomfortable thanks to the four-way stretch material. It’s amazing how much the material is able to flex while returning to its original shape, maximising the freedom of movement you need when making an aggressive, committed move at the ball. It's something the best golf pants demonstrate and the Castore Tech trousers excel here.

The feel of the fabric is soft yet hard-wearing - it should stand up to the typical wear and tear golfers put their pants through during the course of a round and come out as good as new. The pockets are deep to ensure you’re able to store every item you may desire to keep on your person and we liked the zipped scorecard pocket on the left hand side - there’s nothing worse than realising your card has fallen out 100 yards back and been blown away on the wind. The popper on the back pocket means you’re able to keep more valuable items secure if you need to.

Could you wear them off the course? Possibly, such is the neutral, versatile styling, but these pants have the needs of the golfer in mind and we’ve been really impressed with the performance on offer. Coming in black or dark grey, you should be able to match them easily with something in your wardrobe, perhaps another Castore garment if you want to look the part.