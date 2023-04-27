Castore Tech Trousers Review
Our verdict on the Castore Tech Trousers, having tested them on the course over multiple rounds
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A comfortable, stylish pair of trousers designed with the demands of the golfer in mind by incorporating four-way stretch, and comfortable fit and a zipped scorecard pocket.
-
+
Plenty of stretch
-
+
Convenient scorecard pocket with zip
-
+
Comfortable, tapered fit
-
-
Only two color options
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Castore Tech Trousers Review
A pair of pants is a pair of pants, right? Wrong, not all golf trousers are created equal, something the Castore Tech bottoms clearly demonstrate. This smart, stylish option for your legs has performance and comfort at its heart along with practical features that add convenience to the experience.
With a classic tapered fit, these golf trousers won’t be super skin tight and pinch in all the wrong areas, nor will they look baggy and ill-fitting walking the fairways. The balance struck is ideal, suitable for a variety of builds. But if they are on the snug side, they shouldn’t feel uncomfortable thanks to the four-way stretch material. It’s amazing how much the material is able to flex while returning to its original shape, maximising the freedom of movement you need when making an aggressive, committed move at the ball. It's something the best golf pants demonstrate and the Castore Tech trousers excel here.
The feel of the fabric is soft yet hard-wearing - it should stand up to the typical wear and tear golfers put their pants through during the course of a round and come out as good as new. The pockets are deep to ensure you’re able to store every item you may desire to keep on your person and we liked the zipped scorecard pocket on the left hand side - there’s nothing worse than realising your card has fallen out 100 yards back and been blown away on the wind. The popper on the back pocket means you’re able to keep more valuable items secure if you need to.
Could you wear them off the course? Possibly, such is the neutral, versatile styling, but these pants have the needs of the golfer in mind and we’ve been really impressed with the performance on offer. Coming in black or dark grey, you should be able to match them easily with something in your wardrobe, perhaps another Castore garment if you want to look the part.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
DP World Tour Chief Keith Pelley 'Irritated' By Feeder Tour Claims
Pelley has once again defended the strategic alliance with the PGA Tour amid claims the DP World Tour is now merely a feeder tour to its US counterpart
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
LIV Golfer Mocks 'Bulls*** Artist' Phil Mickelson For 'Kissing So Much A**' in Saudi Arabia
In an addition to Alan Shipnuck's Phil Mickelson biography, one LIV Golfer mocks the six-time Major champion for his backtracking in Saudi Arabia
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Talor Gooch Out Of US Open After USGA 'Retroactively Changed' Exemption Criteria
Talor Gooch claims the USGA changed the qualifying criteria for the US Open after he thought he had already made it into the field
By Paul Higham • Published