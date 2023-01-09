Cobra Aerojet Driver Review
In this Cobra Aerojet Driver review, Neil Tappin sees whether the brand can build on the success of the previous generation LTDx
With the introduction of the Aerojet, Cobra has built on its reputation for producing top performing drivers at a more affordable price. We were particularly impressed by the increase in speed and distance on offer from a head that still has a classic profile at address.
+
Classic shape and modern aesthetics
+
Superb club and ball speed translated into excellent distance
+
Satisfying sound and feel through impact
Perhaps not as exciting visually as we have seen from previous generations
One of the standout drivers of 2022 was Cobra’s LTDx. Aspirational aesthetics and powerful acoustics combined with impressive distance and consistency to make it one of the best drivers of the year. That it cost around $100 less than those at the premium end of the market was the cherry on the cake for many golfers.
This year, Cobra has replaced the LTDx with a new model called Aerojet and as you might expect, the main technology story is around speed. In particular, a new aerodynamic shape that should help the driver move faster through the air. Couple that with what Cobra is calling a new ‘PWR-Bridge’ - a 13g weight that sits low in the sole, behind the face and the brand is promising golfers fast ball speeds and low spin for more yardage.
Unsurprisingly, the recommended retail price for Cobra’s headline driver has gone up by £30 in the UK but that’s still significantly less than you will pay for those models at the top end of the market, like the Callaway Paradym driver.
We wanted to see whether the new Cobra Aerojet delivered on its promise so I hit it on a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports HQ up against the previous two corresponding generations from the brand - the Radspeed and the LTDx. All three were set to 9˚ and had the same Mitsubishi Kai’li 60s shaft in. We also took the Aerojet out onto the course at Prince’s Golf Club to see how it performed. Below is the data from my hitting session.
The number that immediately jumps out here is the head speed. On the day that I tested these drivers I also hit a number of others too - this was the fastest average head speed of the day. Even though it was launching and flying a little higher than I’d usually want, the spin at 2494 was under control and as a result the average carry distance was hugely impressive. Without trying to swing the club any faster, the new Aerojet delivered a noticeable bump in distance versus the previous two models.
Interestingly, it was also the longest of the three new Aerojet drivers for me (I also tested the LS and Max models on the same day). I would have expected the Aerojet LS driver to be longer but I suspect the confidence gained from the extra consistency I had with the standard version made the difference here.
Of course, an important part of the mix when picking a new driver is the aesthetics. For 2023, Cobra has gone for a grey and blue combination. The matte black crown of the previous generation is gone, along with the subtle ridges on the top of the head, and the result is a simple, modern look that stacks up well against the best drivers of 2023. The simplicity of the look extends to the sole view too. For Cobra, it felt a little dialled back and certainly less vibrant than we saw with the Radspeed driver.
As for the feel, the Aerojet sits in a very similar ball-park to what we saw last year. It offers a powerful, satisfying ‘smack’ through impact that is, if anything, a fraction louder than last year’s LTDx. Any differences however, are small - which is a good thing as last year’s was excellent.
With the Aerojet, Cobra has produced another superb driver that punches well above the weight of its price. From the standard version, it was the combination of speed and consistency that was the standout gain.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
