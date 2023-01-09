Cobra Aerojet Driver review

Cobra Aerojet Driver deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the standout drivers of 2022 was Cobra’s LTDx. Aspirational aesthetics and powerful acoustics combined with impressive distance and consistency to make it one of the best drivers of the year. That it cost around $100 less than those at the premium end of the market was the cherry on the cake for many golfers.

This year, Cobra has replaced the LTDx with a new model called Aerojet and as you might expect, the main technology story is around speed. In particular, a new aerodynamic shape that should help the driver move faster through the air. Couple that with what Cobra is calling a new ‘PWR-Bridge’ - a 13g weight that sits low in the sole, behind the face and the brand is promising golfers fast ball speeds and low spin for more yardage.

Unsurprisingly, the recommended retail price for Cobra’s headline driver has gone up by £30 in the UK but that’s still significantly less than you will pay for those models at the top end of the market, like the Callaway Paradym driver.

We wanted to see whether the new Cobra Aerojet delivered on its promise so I hit it on a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports HQ up against the previous two corresponding generations from the brand - the Radspeed and the LTDx. All three were set to 9˚ and had the same Mitsubishi Kai’li 60s shaft in. We also took the Aerojet out onto the course at Prince’s Golf Club to see how it performed. Below is the data from my hitting session.

(Image credit: Future)

The number that immediately jumps out here is the head speed. On the day that I tested these drivers I also hit a number of others too - this was the fastest average head speed of the day. Even though it was launching and flying a little higher than I’d usually want, the spin at 2494 was under control and as a result the average carry distance was hugely impressive. Without trying to swing the club any faster, the new Aerojet delivered a noticeable bump in distance versus the previous two models.

Interestingly, it was also the longest of the three new Aerojet drivers for me (I also tested the LS and Max models on the same day). I would have expected the Aerojet LS driver to be longer but I suspect the confidence gained from the extra consistency I had with the standard version made the difference here.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, an important part of the mix when picking a new driver is the aesthetics. For 2023, Cobra has gone for a grey and blue combination. The matte black crown of the previous generation is gone, along with the subtle ridges on the top of the head, and the result is a simple, modern look that stacks up well against the best drivers of 2023. The simplicity of the look extends to the sole view too. For Cobra, it felt a little dialled back and certainly less vibrant than we saw with the Radspeed driver.

Neil tested all thee Cobra drivers on the range at Prince's Golf Club (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

As for the feel, the Aerojet sits in a very similar ball-park to what we saw last year. It offers a powerful, satisfying ‘smack’ through impact that is, if anything, a fraction louder than last year’s LTDx. Any differences however, are small - which is a good thing as last year’s was excellent.

With the Aerojet, Cobra has produced another superb driver that punches well above the weight of its price. From the standard version, it was the combination of speed and consistency that was the standout gain.