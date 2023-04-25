FootJoy HYPR Midlayer Review

If you are looking for a lightweight midlayer, FootJoy has a new HYPR garment that’s available in two simple colour options, navy and grey. Designed to offer lightweight flexibility, I recently tested it during cool, changeable Spring weather. The first thing to mention here is the styling. There is no doubt you’ll find more eye-catching midlayers on the market (FootJoy itself has plenty of alternatives) but the beauty of the FJ HYPR is the versatility. You can easily pair this with more vibrant colours and patterns for a standout, modern look. As such, this can either live in your golf bag or wardrobe to be used whenever conditions require.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The next thing you’ll notice about this ¼ zip is how lightweight it is. Whilst you might not want to wear it as an outer layer on a cold day, it can easily fit beneath a heavier sweater or waterproof without adding too much bulk and restricting your swing. I wore the navy version on a cold, drizzly Spring morning beneath a navy gilet and was surprisingly warm.

The fit is fairly traditional and as you’d expect, the lightweight fabric is noticeably stretchy. It has a UV finish and FootJoy says it should help wick away any moisture to help you feel dry and cool on warmer days.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

For me, this is an ideal garment to leave in the golf bag during the summer months. The simple styling means that both the navy and grey colour options will work with a wide range of outfits and provide you with some warmth when you need it without adding any noticeable weight to your golf bag. As someone who plays a reasonable amount of evening, after-work golf, I can certainly see the appeal.