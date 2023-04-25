FootJoy HYPR Midlayer Review
How did this versatile, premium midlayer perform in changeable conditions on the golf course?
A staple that’s ideal for the wardrobe of any avid golfer. The simple styling and lightweight design make this incredibly versatile and useful in a range of different weather conditions.
Smart look that’s incredibly versatile
Lightweight and stretchy fabric
Some may prefer a more athletic fit
FootJoy HYPR Midlayer Review
If you are looking for a lightweight midlayer, FootJoy has a new HYPR garment that’s available in two simple colour options, navy and grey. Designed to offer lightweight flexibility, I recently tested it during cool, changeable Spring weather. The first thing to mention here is the styling. There is no doubt you’ll find more eye-catching midlayers on the market (FootJoy itself has plenty of alternatives) but the beauty of the FJ HYPR is the versatility. You can easily pair this with more vibrant colours and patterns for a standout, modern look. As such, this can either live in your golf bag or wardrobe to be used whenever conditions require.
The next thing you’ll notice about this ¼ zip is how lightweight it is. Whilst you might not want to wear it as an outer layer on a cold day, it can easily fit beneath a heavier sweater or waterproof without adding too much bulk and restricting your swing. I wore the navy version on a cold, drizzly Spring morning beneath a navy gilet and was surprisingly warm.
The fit is fairly traditional and as you’d expect, the lightweight fabric is noticeably stretchy. It has a UV finish and FootJoy says it should help wick away any moisture to help you feel dry and cool on warmer days.
For me, this is an ideal garment to leave in the golf bag during the summer months. The simple styling means that both the navy and grey colour options will work with a wide range of outfits and provide you with some warmth when you need it without adding any noticeable weight to your golf bag. As someone who plays a reasonable amount of evening, after-work golf, I can certainly see the appeal.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
