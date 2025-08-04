Why The Callaway Opus SP Wedges Could Take Your Short Game To New Heights

If you’re in the market for a new set of wedges that offer a tour-validated shape and the latest in technology to help with spin and control, then you’re in luck because Callaway has just launched their new Opus SP wedges. The previous generation of Opus wedges offered a clean aesthetic and produced a significant amount of spin, but it appears that the Opus SP wedges have taken things to the next level and are set to become the best Callaway Wedges ever made.

The new Callaway Opus SP wedge (Image credit: Callaway)

So what does SP stand for? Spin Pocket Construction. It’s Callaway’s latest invention to help the golfer have more control than ever through a lower launch and maximum spin. The head has been re-engineered by utilizing a two-piece design to reshape the head and shift the center of gravity higher in the head to lower the launch. This gives you maximum control over the ball flight and is what allows the pros to hit those low checking pitch shots that stop on a dime after two or three bounces.

The new Spin Gen 2.0 face on the Callaway Opus SP wedges (Image credit: Callaway)

To go alongside the low launch and maximize spin, Callaway has introduced a Spin Gen 2.0 face to help create as much friction against the ball as possible. This is a re-modeled version of the original Spin Gen face design that sees the grooves sit at a new 17° angle, all while packed tighter together for maximum spin, regardless of the lie you face. The face is then cross-hatch lasered to enhance spin, particularly when sliding across the ball when playing shots with an open face.

Of course, while a wedge can perform as well as you want it to, you need to love the look of the head down behind the ball to inspire confidence. The Opus SP wedges are tour-validated, designed to offer a clean and compact look at address, and have seen some immediate take-up on tour with players such as Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Min Woo Lee all putting them in play at the Genesis Scottish Open.

The Callaway Opus SP wedges (Image credit: Callaway)

It was on the 6th prototype that tour players validated the shaping for the Opus SP wedges, and from there they were put into production for tour seeding and testing with both a brushed chrome and black shadow finish available. One thing that looks as though it could be a big sell for both professionals and amateur golfers who play Callaway irons is that the Opus SP gap wedges have been designed with progressive shaping to help seamlessly blend the wedges into the irons for a more cohesive look throughout the set.

The Callaway Opus SP wedges are also offered in a Black Shadow finish (Image credit: Callaway)

The Opus SP wedges will come to retail in six different grind options and nine different lofts, providing the perfect wedge setup for golfers, regardless of what conditions they usually play on. While many of the same grinds that were available on the Opus wedges return, the Opus SP wedges see the return of the X-grind. This versatile grind with 12° of bounce is for those who want forgiveness while trying to execute a variety of shots, particularly opening the face in firmer conditions.

The Callaway Opus SP wedges are offered in six different grind options (Image credit: Callaway)

We think the Callaway Opus wedges look superb thanks to the multiple finish options, compact design, and can’t wait to get them on the course for some testing. Make sure to check back to the site later in the week to read our full review of the Opus SP wedges.

Pricing, Specs And Availability

On Sale: 22/08/2025

Pricing: $199/£179

Finishes: Brushed Chrome & Black Shadow

Specs: TT Dynamic Gold S200 – 120 (Steel) G, UST Recoil Dart HDC – 50g & 60g (Graphite)