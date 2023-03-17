FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe Review

The original HyperFlex golf shoe was a very popular model as well as one of the most athletic styles FootJoy has offered across its extensive history. Updated for 2023, the new HyperFlex range comes in three men's models - HyperFlex, HyperFlex BOA, and HyperFlex Carbon. The HyperFlex Carbon features - you guessed it - carbon fiber in the construction, as well as a few more bells and whistles to battle for the crown of the best golf shoe of the year.

From a performance perspective, the absolute highlight of this shoe is the Ortholite Impressions Footbed. This technology has elevated the HyperFlex Carbon from a good golf shoe to a great golf shoe. Almost as soon as I slipped my foot inside the shoe, I could feel the technology at work. Exclusive to the HyperFlex Carbon, this footbed is one of the most comfortable I have ever tested. It has a memory foam feel to it and, over a number of rounds, it will mold to the shape of your foot giving you a feeling akin to putting on an old pair of slippers. The speed at which the footbed becomes familiar and molded to your foot is impressive too and after only a handful of rounds it had begun to mold to the shape of my feet. When I compare it to the Lightstrike midsole in the adidas ZG23, the Ignite Foam midsole in the Puma Ignite Articulate and the midsole in the Ecco Biom G5, the FootJoy has pipped them all to the post for comfort.

(Image credit: Future)

Looks-wise, the HyperFlex Carbon has stuck to the tried and tested silhouette of its older sibling, but with some new pops of color that elevate the overall shelf appeal. It's part of a clear effort by FootJoy to go a bit bolder and brighter with some of its color options. Yes, the traditionalists have the option of some classic FootJoy shoes in the Premiere Series range, but in the more athletic shoes like the FootJoy Fuel and this new Hyperflex range, the design team has been given a bit more freedom to experiment with colors. The look for me is topped off by the sock area at the top which really gives the shoe its athletic look and feel as well as offering a contrasting texture to the TPU used primarily on the upper. While looking good, this material is also highly breathable - as is the TPU upper - something not all golf shoes have been able get right in the past. One thing worth noting is that while the uppers are easy to clean, the fabric sock area can be a bit trickier if mud gets on it.

As much as I really enjoyed wearing the FootJoy Tour Alpha from last year, I found it a little bit too clunky compared to some of the lower-profile, athletic golf shoes I normally wear. The HyperFlex Carbon still feels a like a more substantial shoe than the likes of the adidas ZG23 and Puma Ignite Articulate and it's also on the heavier side when compared to the other best spiked shoes of the year, so bear that in mind if you want a more lightweight spiked golf shoe in your rotation.

Image 1 of 3 The outsole is comprehensive, but not as clunky as I thought the FootJoy Tour Alpha was. (Image credit: Future) The carbon fibre wrap on the HyperFlex Carbon gives it added stability versus the standard version (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

With how comfortable this shoe is, you could be excused for forgetting this is also an out-and-out performance golf shoe at the same time. Another feature unique to Hyperflex Carbon is the carbon fiber used in the outsole to increase the stability of the shoe. The TPU outsole features a carbon fiber shank that wraps around the shoe to increase stability versus HyperFlex. While HyperFlex is still perfectly stable, there's no denying adding material like carbon fiber to the HyperFlex Carbon has knocked up the stability a notch. The grip is excellent too, and I much prefer the more minimalist approach FootJoy has gone for with its spiked outsole on HyperFlex Carbon. The lower profile outsole makes this shoe a lot more usable in the dry summer months if you just want to have one shoe to use all year round.

Overall the HyperFlex Carbon is as well-rounded a spiked golf shoe as I have had the pleasure of testing. Highlighted by the Ortholite Impressions Footbed, the brand has found the balance between comfort and high performance while packing it all into a sporty, colorful silhouette. With an RRP of £189.99 there is no denying this is a premium golf shoe, a shoe that is £30 more than the HyperFlex. Is it worth the extra investment? For that Ortholite Impressions Footbed and extra stability, I would say it is.