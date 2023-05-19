Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
Joel Tadman puts the latest Bushnell rangefinder through its paces on the course to see what golfers can expect
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat, which justifies to higher price point.
-
+
Exceptional optics
-
+
Highly accurate
-
+
Easy to shoot the flag
-
-
Limited improvements over prior model
-
-
Carry case elastic strap can be fiddly to rehouse
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
Bushnell continues to lead the way in the laser rangefinder category and one product that is sure to be popular with tour pros and amateurs alike is the Tour V6 Shift. This rangefinder offers enhanced accuracy and consistency over the Tour V5 Shift thanks to improved electronics and an improved PinSeeker algorithm. Slope Switch feature carries over, allowing you to toggle on or off slope adjusted distances using a button on the side for even more accurate yardages when playing hilly courses.
I think visually the Tour V6 Shift is a step up from the Tour V5 Shift - the grey and white color scheme with flashes of orange certainly looks slicker and more modern. It has a decent weight to it, less so that the Pro X3 rangefinder, but enough that it doesn't wobble about in the wind. Interestingly there is no longer a yards/meters button on the side, instead there’s a settings button on the top. This doesn’t make much sense to me as it slows down the process of switching the unit of measurement (not that I ever need to do this more than once) and, from what I can, there are no other settings to adjust, so it seems somewhat redundant.
Locking on to the flag is a near automatic experience with Bushnell products but the Jolt vibration and flashing red ring provide that extra dose of reassurance should you need it. The display is clearer and brighter than most of the best golf rangefinders, which certainly helps the pick out the flag from far away in dim light conditions. While there is a focus toggle, I felt like the focus what somewhat automatic - a bit like a smartphone taking a picture - I’ve never had to change it, which is one less thing to worry about when shooting the flag.
Now weather resistant to IPX6, it’s more durable and offers greater protection against the elements. It’s also just as convenient too thanks to the Bite magnetic mount on the side that allows it to easily attach to the frame of a buggy, so it’s always there when you need it. The robust carry case that clips on to your golf bag is another easy way to store the Tour V6 Shift, although I do feel like the elasticated strap is a little fiddly to replace when doing it in a hurry.
Given the lengthy feature list, ease of use, accuracy and access to the excellent Bushnell GPS app which provides 3D hole maps and flyovers as well as scoring functionality, the Tour V6 will be a reliable companion on the course for any level of golfer in 2023. It's certainly one of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders money can buy and arguably leading the best golf rangefinders with slope. The premium price in a category where more cost effective options are appearing all the time could be a cause for concern, but the speed, accuracy and optics of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift are near impossible to beat. You can also buy the non-slope Tour V6 rangefinder at a lower price point if you mostly play competitive rounds and flatter courses.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Watch The Hilarious Moment Tom Kim Gets Caked In Mud After Falling In Creek
The two-time PGA Tour winner found the creek, literally, on Thursday at Oak Hill and got covered in mud
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
‘I Lost 18lbs In 24 Days’ – DeChambeau Reveals Rapid Weight Loss
After Bryson DeChambeau impressed in the opening round of the PGA Championship, he revealed he'd experienced some rapid weight loss
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'Pneumonia Was A Benefit In A Way' - Ryan Fox Details Crazy PGA Championship Prep
The Kiwi admitted he was surprised to make such a strong start to the second men's Major of the year
By Andrew Wright • Published