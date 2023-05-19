Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review

Bushnell continues to lead the way in the laser rangefinder category and one product that is sure to be popular with tour pros and amateurs alike is the Tour V6 Shift. This rangefinder offers enhanced accuracy and consistency over the Tour V5 Shift thanks to improved electronics and an improved PinSeeker algorithm. Slope Switch feature carries over, allowing you to toggle on or off slope adjusted distances using a button on the side for even more accurate yardages when playing hilly courses.

I think visually the Tour V6 Shift is a step up from the Tour V5 Shift - the grey and white color scheme with flashes of orange certainly looks slicker and more modern. It has a decent weight to it, less so that the Pro X3 rangefinder, but enough that it doesn't wobble about in the wind. Interestingly there is no longer a yards/meters button on the side, instead there’s a settings button on the top. This doesn’t make much sense to me as it slows down the process of switching the unit of measurement (not that I ever need to do this more than once) and, from what I can, there are no other settings to adjust, so it seems somewhat redundant.

(Image credit: Future)

Locking on to the flag is a near automatic experience with Bushnell products but the Jolt vibration and flashing red ring provide that extra dose of reassurance should you need it. The display is clearer and brighter than most of the best golf rangefinders, which certainly helps the pick out the flag from far away in dim light conditions. While there is a focus toggle, I felt like the focus what somewhat automatic - a bit like a smartphone taking a picture - I’ve never had to change it, which is one less thing to worry about when shooting the flag.

Now weather resistant to IPX6, it’s more durable and offers greater protection against the elements. It’s also just as convenient too thanks to the Bite magnetic mount on the side that allows it to easily attach to the frame of a buggy, so it’s always there when you need it. The robust carry case that clips on to your golf bag is another easy way to store the Tour V6 Shift, although I do feel like the elasticated strap is a little fiddly to replace when doing it in a hurry.

(Image credit: Future)

Given the lengthy feature list, ease of use, accuracy and access to the excellent Bushnell GPS app which provides 3D hole maps and flyovers as well as scoring functionality, the Tour V6 will be a reliable companion on the course for any level of golfer in 2023. It's certainly one of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders money can buy and arguably leading the best golf rangefinders with slope. The premium price in a category where more cost effective options are appearing all the time could be a cause for concern, but the speed, accuracy and optics of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift are near impossible to beat. You can also buy the non-slope Tour V6 rangefinder at a lower price point if you mostly play competitive rounds and flatter courses.