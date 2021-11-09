We tested the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite at the range and on the golf course to find out what you can expect. If you are thinking of investing in a golf club set, there are a lot of boxes to tick.

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set Review

(Image credit: Future)

Firstly, whatever your skill level, every golfer wants something with a smart, aspirational look. TaylorMade has a strong track record in this department and whilst the individual clubs in this set might not quite reach the aesthetics highs of the TaylorMade SIM2 driver, the looks have clearly been carefully considered here.

The irons feature toplines that are thick enough to inspire confidence at address without being too clunky and uninviting. The grey finish on the crown of the metalwoods combines with a small flash of green - they look superb. At the other end of the bag, the sand wedge and putter are slightly more compact, with a refined, premium look. So far, so good.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

We started by testing these on a launch monitor up against various clubs from our own current, custom-fitted line up. Despite the shaft spec being wrong (we were testing the regular flex RBZ shaft as opposed to something more towards the stiffer end of the spectrum), we were impressed by the performance on offer. In particular, throughout the set they are easy to launch and forgiving. We especially liked how generous the hybrids look at address - there is plenty of room between heel and toe - which can really help players in an area of the bag that is notoriously hard to master.

The ball flight was on the high side but a stiffer shaft option would have almost certainly helped resolve this. As a result, we lost a little carry distance (three yards in the 7-iron and 15 yards in the driver) versus our custom fitted clubs. However, for those golfers looking to get the ball up and away with a smooth swing, the regular shaft version we tested should certainly do the job.

Throughout the iron set, the feel off the face is consistently solid. Whilst they might not feel as buttery smooth out of the middle as some of the best golf irons on the market, the feel doesn’t fall away too much when you don’t hit the very centre of the face. In the metalwoods, the impact sound is a little louder than in the TaylorMade SIM 2. Whilst we noticed the difference, we also don’t think the higher pitched contact sound would put any golfer off using it.

At the bottom end of the bag, we were really impressed by the feel from the face of the compact mallet putter. Admittedly we were using a premium golf ball but even so, the feel was firm and yet fairly responsive.

(Image credit: Future)

That brings us to the bag. TaylorMade has opted for a trolley/cart style option with a single carry strap. The green and black styling looks modern and smart and there are plenty of pockets for storage. However, we would have preferred the extra flexibility of a stand bag instead. We also thought it felt a little flimsy and didn’t quite reflect the quality of the clubs on offer.

(Image credit: Future)

In all, this is a fairly small gripe for what is a hugely impressive golf club set. TaylorMade has designed a 14-club line-up that we think has genuine mass appeal. For those not wanting to get fitted but still looking for a quality set that will perform and look good, the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite is well worth considering.