Golf Monthly Gears Up For Global Growth In 2022 With Expanded Roster
Introducing six experienced content creators ahead of an exciting 2022 for the world's oldest golf publication...
Golf Monthly Help For Heroes Forum Day Exceeds £150,000 In 12th Staging
The annual charitable Golf Monthly Forum day has now raised over £150,000 for Help for Heroes, after £8,500 was raised at Blackmoor earlier this month
By Golf Monthly •
Governing Bodies Crack Down On Distance As Driver Shaft Lengths Limited
The R&A and USGA have introduced a new local rule to ensure professionals and elite amateurs do not use 48-inch driver shafts
By Elliott Heath •
Five-Year-Old Prodigy Raising Money And Awareness For Organ Donation
George is taking on the challenge to raise money and awareness for organ donation
By Andy Wright •
19thole App Revealed - New Social Network For Golfers
A new free app called 19thole enables golfers to make social connections, arrange games and to network. The 19thole app has the support of Ian Woosnam and Carly Booth, and is the brainchild of Mason Gascoigne.
By Roderick Easdale •
Smith And Gourley Claim Justin Rose Daily Telegraph Titles
By Matt Cradock •
Women In Golf & Business Launches New Website
The brand has recently unveiled a new website with a multitude of features and capabilities.
By Golf Monthly •
Last Chance For Fans To Enter Ticket Ballot For 150th Open At St Andrews
It's not too late to be in with a chance of watching the world's best compete in the Home of Golf in 2022
By Andy Wright •
Robert MacIntyre Returns To Shinty After Ryder Cup Disappointment
The left-hander has been in action for his local shinty side, Oban Celtic
By Andy Wright •
Pro Plays 36 Holes In Under 80 Minutes To Win British Speedgolf Championship
Buckinghamshire professional Luke Willett took the British Speedgolf title
By Fergus Bisset •