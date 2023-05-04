Zen Swing Stage deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Zen Swing Stage Review

The Zen Swing Stage comes to market in May 2023 with the aim to bring the realistic nature of hitting from the sloping lies you would find on the course to the indoor golf simulator or driving range. You may be familiar with the Zen Green Stage, as seen on Sky Sports Golf - it's widely known as one of the best putting mats that can create various breaking putts to closely simulate putts you would face on the course.

The Zen Swing Stage is 6ft by 8ft mat that runs on hydraulics which are controlled by a simple touch screen panel paired via Bluetooth. Impressively, the Swing Stage can be altered from a completely flat lie, to having the ball play up to 9 percent either above or below your feet and 12 percent uphill or downhill, so you can recreate pretty much every lie you may face on the course in the comfort of a studio or driving range. It’s undeniable that this is one of the best golf mats on the market in terms of innovation.

The changes in elevation happen quickly, but not to the point that it'll throw you off if you're stood on it. It is pretty intuitive to operate and the surface has enough friction to it to prevent the ball from rolling away in its most extreme settings.

The Zen Swing Stage at the Belfry (Image credit: Zen Golf)

One of the common problems found in most artificial golf surfaces is the ability to press a golf tee into the mat and have it hold position. However the Zen Swing Stage possesses a ‘deep strike’ oval that allows golfers to tee a ball at their desired height and can be also used to hit balls off with any other club in the bag.

The Zen Swing Stage truly is a unique piece of kit and would be sure to improve many golfers who practice indoors and is ideal for golf coaches looking to achieve realistic scenarios for their students to play from while taking lessons. This is by far one of the best training aids available and would work perfectly when paired with some of the best golf simulators on the market. As is the case with all premium products, the Zen Swing Stage comes to market at a relatively high starting price of £14,340, although there is nothing quite like it on the market.