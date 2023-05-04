Zen Swing Stage Review
We assess how successfully the feeling of sloping fairways is being introduced to practice and simulator experiences
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Zen Swing Stage will almost certainly take your golf game to the next level with the ability to recreate the same uneven lies found on the golf course in the comfort of an indoor studio or driving range bay. Coaches and students should benefit massively by demonstrating how different lies will affect ball flight.
-
+
Robust, well made and realistic
-
+
Controlled easily using a touch screen
-
+
‘Deep Strike’ zone allows for tees to be inserted
-
-
Sparse locations limit access
-
-
Expensive to install
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Zen Swing Stage Review
The Zen Swing Stage comes to market in May 2023 with the aim to bring the realistic nature of hitting from the sloping lies you would find on the course to the indoor golf simulator or driving range. You may be familiar with the Zen Green Stage, as seen on Sky Sports Golf - it's widely known as one of the best putting mats that can create various breaking putts to closely simulate putts you would face on the course.
The Zen Swing Stage is 6ft by 8ft mat that runs on hydraulics which are controlled by a simple touch screen panel paired via Bluetooth. Impressively, the Swing Stage can be altered from a completely flat lie, to having the ball play up to 9 percent either above or below your feet and 12 percent uphill or downhill, so you can recreate pretty much every lie you may face on the course in the comfort of a studio or driving range. It’s undeniable that this is one of the best golf mats on the market in terms of innovation.
The changes in elevation happen quickly, but not to the point that it'll throw you off if you're stood on it. It is pretty intuitive to operate and the surface has enough friction to it to prevent the ball from rolling away in its most extreme settings.
One of the common problems found in most artificial golf surfaces is the ability to press a golf tee into the mat and have it hold position. However the Zen Swing Stage possesses a ‘deep strike’ oval that allows golfers to tee a ball at their desired height and can be also used to hit balls off with any other club in the bag.
The Zen Swing Stage truly is a unique piece of kit and would be sure to improve many golfers who practice indoors and is ideal for golf coaches looking to achieve realistic scenarios for their students to play from while taking lessons. This is by far one of the best training aids available and would work perfectly when paired with some of the best golf simulators on the market. As is the case with all premium products, the Zen Swing Stage comes to market at a relatively high starting price of £14,340, although there is nothing quite like it on the market.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
DS Automobiles Italian Open 2023 Live Stream
Want a first look at the 2023 Ryder Cup course? Here are the streaming details for the DP World Tour event in Italy this week.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Purse, Prize Money And Teams 2023
Some of the world’s best players, including World No.1 Nelly Korda, compete as eight international teams of four play for a $2m purse
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Italian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Robert MacIntyre will be one of several players hoping to impress Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald
By Mike Hall • Published