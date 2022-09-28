Ogio All Elements Cart Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ogio All Elements Cart Bag deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

One thing that’s certain about this Ogio All Elements cart bag is that you will have an opinion on the look of it. The immediate adjective that springs to mind is Marmite, given that you’ll either love it or hate it. There are eight color options and only one (black) is from the traditional range of cart bag colors.

Otherwise things are very fresh and funky – this one is the Geo Fast – as Ogio look to provide something very different in the golf bag category.

Callaway bought the brand back in 2017 and the idea was to try and create something a bit more premium and also offer something away from golf. Now the business in Europe is split 50 per cent on golf on 50 per cent on luggage, back packs and non-golf products. This All Elements cart bag is part of Ogio’s re-introduction into golf.

The idea is that the bag market is a very cluttered one, Callaway themselves make 60-70 different bags with the majority in solid traditional colors, and Ogio would almost be competing against themselves. So, with the input of a new creative designer, Seth Neville, from Vans in California, they have set about creating something very, very different.

(Image credit: Mark Townsend)

Personally if I’m going to use a cart bag I basically want to go on holiday with it. I want to cover every eventuality, be it weather or how many balls that I’m going to fritter away, and I want to keep things as organised as possible.

This has a whopping 11 pockets, with two large side ones for your waterproofs and other larger items of clothing, and then there’s options galore for your valuables, balls, umbrella and drinks (with an insulated cooler pocket). The valuables pocket is noticeably deep so you don’t run out of room once you’ve put your wallet away and, before too long, you will work out how to make this bag work best for you. There are also lock down cart straps to attach the bag to a cart when necessary.

Up top there are 15 dividers, with each of them particularly roomy for each of your clubs, and there’s even room for an extra slot where any alignment sticks can go.

If you think back historically then Ogio has always been a brand which prides itself on quality and this screams out at us here. It comes at a punchy but not ridiculous price but Ogio really have thrown everything at this and you could say with some confidence that this will last you forever. The detailing inside the pockets and the feel and ease of the zips are obvious signposts that this is a step up when it comes to functionality, durability and quality.

(Image credit: Mark Townsend)

And it won’t let you down. I tested this in some pretty grim weather and the bag is fully waterproof throughout – apparently 95 per cent of bags sold in Germany are fully waterproof, the figure is 75-80 per cent in the UK, as this is what everyone now wants which makes perfect sense.

This All Elements collection is part of a limited edition and the plan in the next couple of years is to have a larger and equally as colorful range in 2023 and then introduce some lighter waterproof bags. They also now do a colorful range in travel covers, some of which were sold out in just a few months as the consumer looks to mix things up a bit away from the tried-and-tested black.

Funky is not a word that describes me or my golf but this bag is so good, in every aspect, that it’s now my first choice when playing. It’s had a few comments but I now don’t even give the look of it a second thought and have very quickly come round to it. A few years ago you were thought to be a bit radical if you wore a camouflage sweater, now we’ve got all sorts of looks going on and all of them might bring more people into the game and shed a layer of the perceived stuffiness.

Now golf bags are catching on and Ogio are leading the way nicely.