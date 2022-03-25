Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe 2022 Golf Ball Review

The latest golf ball model to be released into the mid-priced urethane-covered market comes from the TaylorMade Tour Response 2022 golf ball. It is a ball we expect to be quite popular and the brand has looked to take the design a step further by introducing the new Tour Response Stripe.

We all know how TaylorMade regularly look to start trends and think outside the box when it comes to technology and golf equipment design, and the Stripe seems to continue this ideology. Of course we all know how well the Pix has performed for Tour pro's and amateurs alike but the Stripe looks to take alignment to the next level.

It features a lime green and grey coloured band that wraps around the ball. This bold look might not be for everyone but we loved it as a striking alternative from TaylorMade. If you are a player that struggles with alignment or getting to roll the ball properly end over end then the Stripe is designed to help. It creates a very clear alignment aid off the tee and on the green especially with the putter. When you putt the stripe clearly shows how effectively the ball is rolling.

Not only did our tester enjoy this when practicing on the putting green but we actually used this in our office as well. The feedback of the ball is instantaneous and really narrows the focus on the ball and the putter face.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

So we loved the alignment tool (although we do wish it came with a slightly less garish color), but how did the ball actually perform? Well we should mention that the price seems to be just below the Tour-played models which means it is probably not one of the best value golf balls on the market. As a result we would expect very good performance indeed from the Tour Response range.

Well it did test well for us in a number of ways. First a note on our process, we hit a number of shots with a SkyTrak launch monitor, comparing numbers across different balls and the previous Tour Response ball. We then took the Stripe out on the golf course to gain an understanding of performance and feel when playing.

Starting with a 50-yard pitch shot, the spin rate of 5574 rpm was around 500 rpm less than the original Tour Response that it replaces. A similar number to the Wilson Triad we recently tested, we felt this translated well onto the golf course, giving a good degree of short game control.

Moving up to the seven-iron there was a big ball speed jump when comparing against the previous Tour Response ball. The Tour Response 2022 was 3 mph faster and offered around 300 rpm less spin. This translated into five extra yards of carry from a flight that was also a fraction higher. Off the tee there were further increases as we got six extra carry yards thanks to slightly more speed off the face and less spin.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The last thing to talk about is the feel which felt noticeably firmer than the TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 golf ball. This was not a big issue for us because many will enjoy this, after all putting feel is different to every player. We felt it struck a good balance that we think a lot of golfers will enjoy using year-round.

Overall the 2022 Tour Response ball is a step up in long game performance which combines well with the short game benefits on offer. As such it is a good all-round golf ball which further differentiates itself thanks to the Stripe detailing. As a result if you want a ball that nearly competes with the top models on the market, and has a design that helps alignment in a big way, then the Tour Response Stripe is definitely a model to consider.