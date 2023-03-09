Vessel Sunday III DXR Stand Bag Review

Most Sunday-style bags on the market will hold up to eight clubs. But Vessel’s is not like those. It houses an entire 14-club set... without feeling congested. Mind you, it’s the same physical size as many competitor models, but really well designed. If you’ve ever used a typical Sunday stand bag, you know it feels especially cramped when you stand it up. That’s because the club grips down by the base often get caught up in the folding fabric. The Vessel, however, was designed to elevate the grips slightly above that crease, so that they can never get caught. Ever. So you’ll always be able to easily slide the right club out.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

The bag’s made with DXR – Diamond X-PAC Ripstop nylon – which is like a super-strong, three-layer parachute material that’s true ripstop. It weighs just 4.15 pounds without the half-pound strap. So it’s super easy to carry. And because the strap is equilibrium-minded, it truly feels weightless and perfectly balanced on your shoulders. The company calls it an “effortless carry,” which is accurate. And while we love using it as a double strap, it can also transform into a single, as well.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

The bag offers five pockets, including a magnetic accessories pocket, water bottle pocket, antimicrobial valuables pocket, and large apparel pocket. A 3-way top helps organize the clubs in a minimal-looking way. There are also waterproof zippers, a padded hip panel, all-leather touch points and zipper pulls, and a complete absence of rivets up top – so that your clubs won’t get scratched up.

Plus, the bag is designed so it’s never top heavy – meaning your clubs won’t tip the bag over and fall out. The tapered carbon fiber legs also have secure housing at the base, so they’ll never get roughed up if you decide to strap it to a cart. The attention to detail on this bag is what sets it apart and so if you're interested in investing in the best Sunday golf bags, this new option from Vessel should be at the top of your list. At $295 it's a lot of money, but the way it combines style with functionality justifies it.