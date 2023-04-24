True Linkswear All Day Joggers Review
A growing trend in golf, is the True Linkswear All Day Joggers the way forward for golf fashion?
One of the finest examples of a growing trend in golf apparel, the All Day Joggers are a pair of golf pants that can truly be worn all day. With a comfortable waistband and cuffed look for off-the-course, the moisture-wicking fabrics and well-thought-out pockets make them great for on-course wear too.
-
+
Moisture-wicking, durable fabric
-
+
Tapered leg and cuffed ankle give on-trend styling
-
+
Useful pockets for scorecard and accessories
-
+
Can be worn on and off the golf course
-
-
Drawstrings around the waist have a tendency to come undone
Golf joggers are one of the fastest-growing trends in golf fashion. With on and off-course wearability, a more tapered leg and a cuffed ankle, these distinctive golf pants are part of golf's shift into more casual fashion. While they might divide opinion, the style and type of golf pant is growing in popularity and True Linkswear are a brand hot on the heels of golf fashion trends. From its range of casual, hybrid golf shoes that are great for on and off the golf course, the brand has also recently branched into apparel with the All Day Joggers one of the highlights in its range. Having never worn a pair of golf joggers before, I was excited to take True's All Day Joggers out onto the golf course and begin to embrace modern golf fashion.
To start with, these joggers are supremely comfortable and embody everything that is great about more casual style golf fashion. The jogger-style waistband provides the exact sort of comfort you'd expect from a standard piece of loungewear while the 4-way stretch fabric gives you all the range of movement you need through the golf swing. As a man with a skinnier build, I also really enjoyed the tapered leg and cuffed ankle that epitomise the jogger look. While I've worn them to play golf, I've also found myself wearing them off the course too. They look so good with a hoodie and a pair of sneakers that I've incorporated the All Day Joggers into my day-to-day wardrobe too.
What I loved the most about the All Day Joggers was how they don't look or feel overly technical like some of the other best golf pants on the market. Despite this, True has still been sure to use technical materials throughout to make sure they are practical for regular use on the golf course. They are made using a durable nylon material which means they hardly scuff up while they are also coated with a moisture-wicking finish that allows water to seamlessly bead off the top of the surface. This was especially handy whenever I was playing in any light drizzle and means the All Day Joggers genuinely compete alongside performance golf pants.
Another practical element of the All Day Joggers is the pockets, of which there two on the side and one at the back. At the back, there is a zippered pocket that is ideal for a scorecard or a glove while the side pockets also feature a smaller zipper where you can keep things like ball markers or other coins. While they still carry the casual look, these joggers are more than practical enough to handle all the bits we tend to carry with us on the course.
The drawstrings on the waistband are only for show and are a bit fiddly as I'd often find myself doing them up over and over again over the course of a round, but this is my only real gripe with these joggers. Overall these are one of the best examples of a growing trend within the game and the on/off course versatility makes them a very worthwhile investment for your day-to-day and golf wardrobes.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft 11
Ball: Wilson Staff Triad
