Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #2 Putter Review

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5k #2 putter revives the Tri-Hot name from the early 2000s as it once again combines three different types of materials in a blade shape putter head to increase stability.

The 359g head combines a steel face with 6061 aluminium and tungsten to create a putter with an MOI of over 5000, hence the 5K in the name, which makes this one of the highest MOI models for a blade on the market and higher than most mallets.

The aluminium makes up 10% of the head weight in the trailing edge of the putter behind the face. To increase the stability 157g of tungsten, making up 44% of the head weight, is positioned in the mainly in the heel and toe, but also in the back corners of the trailing edge to increase the MOI and resist twisting at impact.

Testing the #2 version of the Tri-Hot 5K and the stability was very good for a blade with a 50 degree toe hang weighting style. Even though it is a standard size, the putter visually felt a little oversized which increases confidence.

The face is the classic Odyssey White Hot insert which gives a good sound, although maybe a little on the hollow side. It is very light at only 6g so this helps MOI story and creates a very good feel, especially with firmer golf balls.

The shaft is the latest version of the Stroke Lab putter shaft that combines a graphite red top section with a shorter chrome steel tip section to make it 40g lighter than an all steel shaft. The weight is redistributed into the head and grip to create a counter balance affect that helps swing tempo and consistency to improve accuracy.

The Stroke Lab shaft does give a different feel which is lighter and almost has a little give in it in comparison with a 100% steel shaft. It does create a feeling of getting more out of the putter at impact, so it will be up to you if you like that type of feel or not.

Special mention should go to the new grip which is an oval pistol shape and fits your hand really well and is one of the best Odyssey grips of recent times.

As well as the #2 there are several other Tri-Hot 5K heads and the Double Wide is worthy of special mention as the deeper head will help get the sole weights further back for more MOI.

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putter is pricey but packs a lot of technology into a regular blade size head. It is a very good putter for those who want more forgiveness from a blade with a Stroke Lab shaft and a peripheral weighted head that provides excellent feel.