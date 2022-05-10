Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ Review

The latest release of the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ features enhancements to the third generation, hence why they are called Gen3+. As covered in our previous Arccos Smart Sensors review, the general function of the sensors to track your shots remains the same.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The Gen3+ Arccos Smart Sensors feature a new smaller P3 putter sensor that is 40% smaller and 20% lighter at 6.2g. It now fits more easily into the end of a pistol putter grip without getting in the way. This is a big improvement if you use this type of putter grip both when using the club and visually.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Simply screw the sensors in the end of the grips of your clubs and pair them with the Arcoss Caddie app and it will track the GPS position of shots you take on each round and the club you used. This information is then analysed using strokes gained metrics both for your round, and now also by individual club, so you can see which parts of your game you need to work on.

Related: Best Golf GPS Apps 2022 Guide

(Image credit: MHopley)

The Artificial Intelligence in the Caddie software has also been updated to improve the quality of the tracking so that fewer shots are missed. Arccos claim that it will now capture 98% of all tee shots and having used the system on course for the last 6 months, the tracking since the update has been a lot better and there is less need to add in shots manually after the round.

Some of the functions, such as marking a putt off the green as a chip to remove it from your putting stats, have moved menus so if you are a long term user, then look around as the features are still there. You still need to have your phone in your pocket when you play as Arccos relies on the microphone to hear the sensors in action. If this is not for you then the Arccos Caddie Link review shows how this Bluetooth belt clip device will do the tracking instead.

(Image credit: Future)

Personally I have been using the Arccos Caddie app on the Apple Watch, which not only does the tracking, but also displays the actual GPS distances, Caddie adjusted distances and suggested club on your wrist so you never have to get your phone out at all. There is also a tournament mode to switch the club advisory function off if playing in a competition as it is not legit for that yet.

(Image credit: MHopley)

When you buy the sensors you get the first year’s membership free and then it is currently $12.99 per month billed annually. This is quite steep but you are getting real insight into your game and a free GPS that suggests clubs back to you based on your past performance – just like having a caddie on tour. So if you are serious about improving your game then the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ are a worthwhile investment.

Related: Read our Best Golf GPS Guide

There is a wealth of information in the app about your performance by round, club, course and date, even type of ball and if you like your stats you can lose hours trying to find the magic cure for your golfing ills. Usually the answer is always the same golfer’s adage – just practice more and play better!