Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ Review
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ upgrades tracking and putter sensor for even more seamless shot detection
The Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ are a worthwhile investment if you are serious about improving your game. They track every shot and analyse the results using Strokes Gained in an easy to use app.
-
+
New Gen3+ Putter sensor much smaller
-
+
Access tour level stats on your game
-
+
Easy to install and set up
-
+
Hands free tracking
-
-
Having phone in pocket if not using alternatives
-
-
Still needs little amending of data after each round
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ Review
The latest release of the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ features enhancements to the third generation, hence why they are called Gen3+. As covered in our previous Arccos Smart Sensors review, the general function of the sensors to track your shots remains the same.
The Gen3+ Arccos Smart Sensors feature a new smaller P3 putter sensor that is 40% smaller and 20% lighter at 6.2g. It now fits more easily into the end of a pistol putter grip without getting in the way. This is a big improvement if you use this type of putter grip both when using the club and visually.
Simply screw the sensors in the end of the grips of your clubs and pair them with the Arcoss Caddie app and it will track the GPS position of shots you take on each round and the club you used. This information is then analysed using strokes gained metrics both for your round, and now also by individual club, so you can see which parts of your game you need to work on.
Related: Best Golf GPS Apps 2022 Guide
The Artificial Intelligence in the Caddie software has also been updated to improve the quality of the tracking so that fewer shots are missed. Arccos claim that it will now capture 98% of all tee shots and having used the system on course for the last 6 months, the tracking since the update has been a lot better and there is less need to add in shots manually after the round.
Some of the functions, such as marking a putt off the green as a chip to remove it from your putting stats, have moved menus so if you are a long term user, then look around as the features are still there. You still need to have your phone in your pocket when you play as Arccos relies on the microphone to hear the sensors in action. If this is not for you then the Arccos Caddie Link review shows how this Bluetooth belt clip device will do the tracking instead.
Personally I have been using the Arccos Caddie app on the Apple Watch, which not only does the tracking, but also displays the actual GPS distances, Caddie adjusted distances and suggested club on your wrist so you never have to get your phone out at all. There is also a tournament mode to switch the club advisory function off if playing in a competition as it is not legit for that yet.
When you buy the sensors you get the first year’s membership free and then it is currently $12.99 per month billed annually. This is quite steep but you are getting real insight into your game and a free GPS that suggests clubs back to you based on your past performance – just like having a caddie on tour. So if you are serious about improving your game then the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+ are a worthwhile investment.
Related: Read our Best Golf GPS Guide
There is a wealth of information in the app about your performance by round, club, course and date, even type of ball and if you like your stats you can lose hours trying to find the magic cure for your golfing ills. Usually the answer is always the same golfer’s adage – just practice more and play better!
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
-
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler To Play Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler has committed to play in the Scottish Open in July
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Betting Tips 2022
Who is the GM Tipster backing to win this week in Texas?
By Jeremy Chapman • Published
-
Mickelson And Woods Listed In PGA Championship Field
Defending champion Phil Mickelson and 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods look set to tee it up at Southern Hills
By James Hibbitt • Published