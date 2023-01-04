Callaway Paradym Hybrid deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Callaway Paradym Hybrid Review

New for 2023, I believe the Callaway Paradym hybrid will take the utility metal market by storm. With new Jailbreak Batwing Technology featuring in the whole Paradym metal woods family and newly designed Tungsten Speed Cartridge pushing the centre of gravity lower and further forward to help increase launch and optimise spin, the Callaway Paradym hybrid certainly hasn't skimped on the tech.

One of the first things we noticed when peeling the headcover off for the first time is that the head is more of a mid-sized, wood-shaped hybrid, which I really enjoyed and should appeal to varying abilities and tastes. At address, the Paradym hybrid will fill the user with confidence, while sitting square enough that the better player will still feel as though they’ll be able to orchestrate the shot they desire and not hit frustrating hooks. Callaway has interestingly moved away from the matte black finish that we saw on the Rogue ST Max hybrid and instead has reverted to a more traditional gloss black crown.

Callaway Paradym Hybrid At Address (Image credit: Future)

The RRP of $299/£299 is pretty punchy, but is its value reflected in performance? I tested an 18° sample indoors on a GCQuad Launch Monitor at Foresight Sports HQ, as well as out of various lies on the course at North Hants Golf Club. We wanted to see if the Paradym would be considered one of the best golf hybrids by comparing it to its predecessor, the Callaway Rogue ST Max hybrid. All testing was conducted with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and stiff shafts in each respective stock option, being a Project X HZRDUS Silver in the Paradym and Tensei AV Raw Blue in the Rogue ST Max.

The Callaway Paradym hybrid performed really solidly as expected with ball speeds matching the impressive Rogue ST Max in at around 150mph while launching around the 12° mark which was a little lower than expected. Spin rates remained very consistent among the shots I hit with the Paradym and this ran true when on the course, seeing a very repetitive ball flight off both the tee and off the fairway. My carry numbers off the deck also repeated with an average of 245 yards in comparison to the Rogue ST Max which averaged 236 through the air, the former of which is exactly where I would want to see a strong three iron replacement. Due to the 455 Face Cup design mentioned previously, the Paradym provided a soft yet powerful feel even from off-centre hits and a slightly more dull pitch which I personally really enjoyed in comparison to the Rogue ST Max which felt firmer off the face and marginally louder at impact.

Callaway Paradym Hybrid On Course (Image credit: Future)

The new Cutwave Sole design made tearing through wet tangly rough far easier than I have experienced with other hybrids and an increased camber on the leading edge made the Paradym hybrid extremely versatile. Shot shaping came relatively easy, although producing a lower ball flight into the wind proved difficult, however this was expected with its spin and launch profile.

Overall I thought the Callaway Paradym hybrid performed exceptionally well across the board and provided the user-friendly experience we received previously with the Rogue ST Max making it one of the most forgiving hybrids we’ve tested. Gains were minimal over the previous model and its mid-sized head may not necessarily fit the eye of a lower handicapper, but the consistent ball flight produced from a variety of lies should not be overlooked by any level of golfer.