Callaway Paradym Hybrid Review
In this Callaway Paradym hybrid review, Sam De’Ath tests the 18° model to see if it’s the perfect long iron replacement
A very well rounded hybrid from Callaway. It provided exceptional forgiveness on strikes across the face and was easy to hit from a variety of lies making it a club to seriously consider if you are in the market for a long iron replacement or just a powerful, playable hybrid to usurp what's in your bag currently.
Impressive ball speed and distance
Strong, consistent ball flight
Very versatile
Mid-sized head may not suit the better player
Callaway Paradym Hybrid Review
New for 2023, I believe the Callaway Paradym hybrid will take the utility metal market by storm. With new Jailbreak Batwing Technology featuring in the whole Paradym metal woods family and newly designed Tungsten Speed Cartridge pushing the centre of gravity lower and further forward to help increase launch and optimise spin, the Callaway Paradym hybrid certainly hasn't skimped on the tech.
One of the first things we noticed when peeling the headcover off for the first time is that the head is more of a mid-sized, wood-shaped hybrid, which I really enjoyed and should appeal to varying abilities and tastes. At address, the Paradym hybrid will fill the user with confidence, while sitting square enough that the better player will still feel as though they’ll be able to orchestrate the shot they desire and not hit frustrating hooks. Callaway has interestingly moved away from the matte black finish that we saw on the Rogue ST Max hybrid and instead has reverted to a more traditional gloss black crown.
The RRP of $299/£299 is pretty punchy, but is its value reflected in performance? I tested an 18° sample indoors on a GCQuad Launch Monitor at Foresight Sports HQ, as well as out of various lies on the course at North Hants Golf Club. We wanted to see if the Paradym would be considered one of the best golf hybrids by comparing it to its predecessor, the Callaway Rogue ST Max hybrid. All testing was conducted with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and stiff shafts in each respective stock option, being a Project X HZRDUS Silver in the Paradym and Tensei AV Raw Blue in the Rogue ST Max.
The Callaway Paradym hybrid performed really solidly as expected with ball speeds matching the impressive Rogue ST Max in at around 150mph while launching around the 12° mark which was a little lower than expected. Spin rates remained very consistent among the shots I hit with the Paradym and this ran true when on the course, seeing a very repetitive ball flight off both the tee and off the fairway. My carry numbers off the deck also repeated with an average of 245 yards in comparison to the Rogue ST Max which averaged 236 through the air, the former of which is exactly where I would want to see a strong three iron replacement. Due to the 455 Face Cup design mentioned previously, the Paradym provided a soft yet powerful feel even from off-centre hits and a slightly more dull pitch which I personally really enjoyed in comparison to the Rogue ST Max which felt firmer off the face and marginally louder at impact.
The new Cutwave Sole design made tearing through wet tangly rough far easier than I have experienced with other hybrids and an increased camber on the leading edge made the Paradym hybrid extremely versatile. Shot shaping came relatively easy, although producing a lower ball flight into the wind proved difficult, however this was expected with its spin and launch profile.
Overall I thought the Callaway Paradym hybrid performed exceptionally well across the board and provided the user-friendly experience we received previously with the Rogue ST Max making it one of the most forgiving hybrids we’ve tested. Gains were minimal over the previous model and its mid-sized head may not necessarily fit the eye of a lower handicapper, but the consistent ball flight produced from a variety of lies should not be overlooked by any level of golfer.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 15°
Utility Iron: Titleist U510 3 Iron
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
