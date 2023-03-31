Me And My Golf True Grip Glove Review

Piers Ward and Andy Proudman do the common sense very well and this advanced microfibre glove falls into that category. It's hard to over-emphasise the importance of a consistent grip with even the tour golfers slipping into some bad habits and this glove is fantastic at giving you a neutral grip with some outstanding feedback features.

There are three blue silicone areas that will tell you that you've got a consistent grip on the club. Across the base of the left-hand fingers – this is just for right-handed golfers – is a blue channel which is crucial to sit the club in the right place, at the bottom of the fingers. There is a dual knuckle silicone spot on top of the glove, which will be visible when you look down on the ball, and an arrow tip which should point to your right shoulder.

The palm of the True Grip Golf Glove (Image credit: Future)

So, basically, all the fundamentals that you've heard for years but with three key and visible checkpoints to ensure that things haven't slipped and you've become too weak or strong. If you're starting out or are aware that your grip is a weakness then this should be a must-buy as it's the perfect accompaniment to a trip to the range where you can hit some balls without fear of going back to those old habits. It keeps things in the right slot and engrains the right feelings.

What Ward and Proudman do really well with all of their products is put together some handy videos, via a QR code, which walk you through each element. There's a genuine effort to make things work for you and a real value for money.

Thumb alignment on the True Grip Golf Glove (Image credit: Future)

Here there are three videos; how to form a consistent grip, the big faults of a slice and a hook and, finally, grip pressure. The glove actually conforms to the Rules of Golf so there's no reason why you wouldn't play a few rounds to get yourself into some improved habits. Given the tacky texture of the glove it's on the smallish side but is stretchy so order to your usual sizing.