Me And My Golf True Grip Glove Review
We explain how the Me and My Golf True Grip Glove can help you perfect one of golf's key fundamentals
Mastering the fundamentals is key to hitting consistent golf shots and the True Grip golf glove helps you do just that. With clear instruction as to where to have the grip sit in your hands, holding the club correctly has never been easier.
+
+
Clear and simple training aid
-
+
Instructional videos available via a QR code
-
+
Conforms to the Rules of Golf
-
-
Glove does come up slightly small
Piers Ward and Andy Proudman do the common sense very well and this advanced microfibre glove falls into that category. It's hard to over-emphasise the importance of a consistent grip with even the tour golfers slipping into some bad habits and this glove is fantastic at giving you a neutral grip with some outstanding feedback features.
There are three blue silicone areas that will tell you that you've got a consistent grip on the club. Across the base of the left-hand fingers – this is just for right-handed golfers – is a blue channel which is crucial to sit the club in the right place, at the bottom of the fingers. There is a dual knuckle silicone spot on top of the glove, which will be visible when you look down on the ball, and an arrow tip which should point to your right shoulder.
So, basically, all the fundamentals that you've heard for years but with three key and visible checkpoints to ensure that things haven't slipped and you've become too weak or strong. If you're starting out or are aware that your grip is a weakness then this should be a must-buy as it's the perfect accompaniment to a trip to the range where you can hit some balls without fear of going back to those old habits. It keeps things in the right slot and engrains the right feelings.
What Ward and Proudman do really well with all of their products is put together some handy videos, via a QR code, which walk you through each element. There's a genuine effort to make things work for you and a real value for money.
Here there are three videos; how to form a consistent grip, the big faults of a slice and a hook and, finally, grip pressure. The glove actually conforms to the Rules of Golf so there's no reason why you wouldn't play a few rounds to get yourself into some improved habits. Given the tacky texture of the glove it's on the smallish side but is stretchy so order to your usual sizing.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
